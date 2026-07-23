Molecule Combines Physical and Financial Gas Trading with Acquisition of Trilogy Energy Solutions

Molecule has always been about meeting trading teams where they actually work, focused on being fast, accurate, and deeply integrated into their day-to-day workflow. Bringing Trilogy into the Molecule family extends that mission from the trading desk into the physical operations of the gas business. Post this

"Molecule has always been about meeting trading teams where they actually work, focused on being fast, accurate, and deeply integrated into their day-to-day workflow," said Sameer Soleja, Founder and President of Molecule. "Bringing Trilogy into the Molecule family extends that mission from the trading desk into the physical operations of the gas business. The two platforms complement each other exceedingly well, and the combined product will be able to offer all-in-one capabilities that lead the ETRM market, both in its tech-forward nature, and in its depth."

Customers will benefit from a unified platform designed to reduce manual month-end close work, improve data accuracy across physical and financial positions, and enable faster, more informed decision-making. The combined offering aims to lower back-office costs, accelerate onboarding, and expand product breadth for customers active in both gas and power markets.

"This acquisition represents a defining moment for Molecule and for the community we serve," said Patrick Smith, CEO of Molecule. "For years, this industry has drawn the ETRM box too small, creating inefficient silos by treating trading and physical operations as separate budgets and separate problems, when the real cost lives in the handoffs between them. Trilogy's domain expertise in physical gas operations closes that gap. Together, we can give producers, midstream operators, and trading desks something the market has been asking for: a single, integrated view from wellhead to trading desk, without the manual reconciliation, spreadsheet workarounds, and legacy handoffs that slow the industry down."

The transaction was supported by Sundance Growth, whose continued investment underscores confidence in the combined company's performance, growth strategy, and market opportunity.

"Molecule and Trilogy each earned strong reputations in their respective corners of the energy software market, and the strategic logic of bringing them together is compelling," said Christian Stewart, Founder and Managing Partner of Sundance Growth. "This combination creates a category-leading platform that gives customers a modern, cloud-native alternative to the legacy solutions they rely on today. We are proud to continue partnering with the Molecule team as they enter this next chapter."

"Trilogy has spent decades building the trust of companies across the physical natural gas industry by delivering software that stands up to the demands of physical gas operations," said Jeremy Frye, CPO of Trilogy Energy Solutions. "Joining Molecule gives our customers access to a modern, cloud-native platform, advanced AI capabilities, and an integrated energy data platform, along with a broader product roadmap, while preserving the deep domain expertise and reliability they count on every day. It's a rare combination that brings the best of both worlds, and I'm energized about what our teams will build together."

Frye and the Trilogy team will be joining Molecule to leverage Molecule's platform, accelerate product innovation, and expand service offerings, while capitalizing on Trilogy's physical gas operations expertise. Customers of both organizations can expect continuity of service, along with new capabilities that enhance visibility, automation, and performance across their physical and financial operations.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Molecule

Founded in 2012 and based in Houston, TX, Molecule provides a cloud-native ETRM/CTRM system for energy traders, asset managers, and financial institutions. The platform supports trade capture, risk management, settlements, and reporting across power, gas, renewables, crude oil, metals, and more. Designed with an API-first approach, Molecule integrates seamlessly into the modern trading stack. Visit molecule.io to learn more.

About Trilogy Energy Solutions

Trilogy Energy Solutions is a cloud-native software provider for physical natural gas operations serving producers, marketers, midstream companies, pipeline operators, storage operators, and physical trading organizations across North America. Trilogy's platform handles physical gas operations including gathering, plant allocations, pipeline nominations, and producer settlements, and is complemented by a modern API layer that enables integration with adjacent trading, risk, and accounting systems. Visit trilogyes.com/ to learn more.

About Sundance Growth

Founded by Christian Stewart, a former Accel-KKR investor, Sundance Growth is a growth equity firm focused on investing growth capital into mission-critical, B2B SaaS companies. The firm raised a $125 million debut fund in 2025, backed by leading institutional investors. Sundance provides founders with flexible capital and hands-on support to help companies grow and scale organically and through strategic M&A. The firm partners closely with management teams to accelerate go-to-market execution, product expansion, and operational excellence. Visit www.sundancegrowth.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Tim Binnington, Molecule, 44 7951410469, [email protected], https://molecule.io/

SOURCE Molecule