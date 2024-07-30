Mollitiam Holdings Acquires BluRoc LLC from Platinum Equity

Mollitiam Holdings has acquired BluRoc LLC, the premier provider of access solutions in challenging terrain for utility, pipeline, alternative energy construction. The acquisition continues Mollitiam's strategy of investing in companies benefiting from ongoing investment in the infrastructure of the United States.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mollitiam Holdings, LLC (Mollitiam) announced today that it has successfully acquired BluRoc LLC from Platinum Equity. Headquartered in Northampton, MA, BluRoc is a leading provider of temporary and permanent access solutions in challenging terrain for utility, pipeline, and renewable energy infrastructure projects across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

"We are deeply thankful to Platinum Equity for their unrivaled support throughout this journey. Their guidance and expertise have been invaluable," said Jamie Moncur, President of BluRoc. "We are now equally excited about the new strength and opportunities this acquisition brings with Mollitiam Holdings. Together with the existing BluRoc leadership team, we look forward to continuing our tradition of excellence and driving further innovation in access solutions."

"This transaction reflects the success of BluRoc's dedicated staff and their relentless efforts to provide exceptional service," stated Larry Rovin, Managing Partner of Mollitiam. "We intend to see this business grow and prosper as we add equipment, services, customers, and continue to attract the highest quality employees."

About Mollitiam Holdings

BluRoc is Mollitam's fifth platform investment with previous investments in industrial services, specialty transport and waste management. Mollitiam is a Florida based private equity group which was formed in 2020 and is currently investing in lower to middle market opportunities within infrastructure construction, industrial services, logistics, transportation, and waste management. Mollitiam investors are primarily comprised of successful entrepreneurs. Mollitiam seeks to partner with existing management teams in either majority or minority investments and provide them access to capital and the management experience of their many investors and advisors.

About BLUROC

BLUROC provides single-source access solutions for even the most challenging terrain, providing permanent and temporary access roads for power line construction and other industries. Regardless of industry or location, BluRoc will create roadways and infrastructure to allow customers to successfully complete their jobs.

Marcum LLP served as financial advisor and Blank Rome LLP provided legal counsel to Mollitiam on the acquisition of BluRoc.

Media Contact

Lawrence Rovin, Mollitiam Holdings, LLC, 1 215 498 0366, [email protected], https://www.mollitiam.holdings

SOURCE Mollitiam Holdings, LLC