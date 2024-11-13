Mollitiam Holdings Announces Combination of US Service Group and Farren International Establishing Farren Holdings, LLC

Mollitiam Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the management of Farren International and US Service Group to form Farren Holdings. This new entity combines the strengths of both companies to create one of the largest providers of specialty transport, logistics, warehousing, and industrial rigging services in the United States.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. , Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mollitiam Holdings, LLC is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the management of Farren International and US Service Group to form Farren Holdings. This new entity combines the strengths of both companies to create one of the largest providers of specialty transport, logistics, warehousing, and industrial rigging services in the United States.

The formation of Farren Holdings enables both companies to expand their reach and enhance service offerings, allowing the newly combined organization to meet the specialized needs of a diverse client base across the country. Together, Farren Holdings will offer a seamless, integrated suite of services, leveraging the industry knowledge, technical skills, and extensive resources of both companies. Farren Holdings is poised to set new standards in the specialty transport and industrial rigging sector, supporting key industries such as manufacturing, aerospace, infrastructure, and energy with unmatched reliability and expertise.

"This merger represents a major milestone for both Farren International and US Service Group," said Phil Antonucci, CEO of Farren Holdings. "We are excited to unite our strengths and capabilities under Farren Holdings, delivering enhanced value and service excellence to our clients. Mollitiam Holdings' support has been instrumental in making this strategic vision a reality."

"We launched US Service Group in 2021 with the mission of building an industry-leading national rigging, machinery moving, logistics, and warehousing business," said Steve Laganas, President of Farren Holdings. "Combining our company with the talented team at Farren International is an exciting next step in our journey."

About Farren International

Headquartered in Ledgewood, NJ, Farren International has been a trusted provider of transportation, logistics, and warehousing solutions, supporting clients nationwide. With decades of experience and a dedication to excellence, Farren International provides a variety of services that guarantee the efficient and secure management of large and complex shipments.

About US Service Group

US Service Group, based in Deer Park, NY, is renowned for its industrial services expertise, specializing in logistics, rigging, and crane services with a strong presence in the Northeast U.S. Known for its technical expertise and precision, US Service Group offers solutions tailored to complex projects, focusing on industries that demand high standards of safety and reliability. US Service Group operates under three divisions: ABLE Rigging Contractors, Walker Crane & Rigging, and Transcope Services.

About Mollitiam Holdings, LLC

Mollitiam is a Florida-based private equity group formed in 2020, currently investing in lower to middle-market opportunities within infrastructure construction, industrial services, logistics, transportation, and waste management. Mollitiam's investors are primarily comprised of successful entrepreneurs. Mollitiam seeks to partner with existing management teams in either majority or minority investments and provide them access to capital and the management experience of their many investors and advisors.

Media Contact

Greg Poapst, Mollitiam Holdings, LLC, 1 7864987988, [email protected], https://www.mollitiam.holdings

