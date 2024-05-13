Mollitiam Holdings Completes Sale of Whitecap Waste Holdings

Mollitiam Holdings announced today it has completed the sale of Whitecap Waste Holdings, LLC to Firmament, a provider of equity capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mollitiam Holdings announced today it has completed the sale of Whitecap Waste Holdings, LLC ("Whitecap Waste") to funds managed by Firmament, a provider of equity capital solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises.

Whitecap Waste was formed to build a leading regional solid waste collection and disposal company focused on attractive secondary and tertiary markets through a combination of strategic acquisitions and organic growth.

"We are proud of the way Whitecap Waste grew and evolved under our ownership," said Mollitiam Holdings Partner Larry Rovin. "The company's success is a testament to our strong partnership with the management team and the commitment of Whitecap Waste's employees. Today the company is well positioned to continue serving as a regional industry leader for many years to come."

Whitecap Waste President Michael Schmidt praised Mollitiam's support. "Mollitiam was an exceptional partner that provided the financial and operational resources we needed to execute our strategic plans," said Mr. Schmidt. "We appreciate all of their contributions and are excited about the future as we transition to new ownership."

Mollitiam Holding's team worked closely with Whitecap Waste over the years to improve fundamental business operations, modernize and diversify the company's fleet, and expand its geographic reach both organically and through add-on acquisitions. After its initial acquisition of Beckley Garbage Disposal, Inc. in October 2021, Whitecap Waste completed two strategic acquisitions, acquiring both Oak Hill Garbage Disposal, Inc. and Dave's Sanitation, Inc.

About Firmament

Firmament (www.firmament.com) provides structured equity capital solutions to small- and medium-sized enterprises. Firmament is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams, and business owners and curates solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament concentrates on software and services businesses with significant scaling potential in the healthcare, logistics, wellness, and environmental sectors. With offices across the United States, Firmament is focused on turning small business into big business.

About Mollitiam

Mollitiam Holdings, LLC is a Florida based private equity group currently investing in lower to middle market opportunities within infrastructure construction, industrial services, logistics, transportation, and waste management. We believe these sectors are well positioned to benefit from pre-existing long-term macro commercial construction, civil construction, manufacturing, and infrastructure demand trends. Mollitiam partners with existing shareholders and management teams in either majority or minority investments and provides them access to capital and the management experience of their many partners and advisors.

Media Contact

Larry Rovin, Mollitiam Holdings, LLC, 1 410-745-2067, [email protected], https://www.mollitiam.holdings

