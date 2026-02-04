Molly's Dog Care Announces New Partnership with The Farmer's Dog to Bring Fresh, Human-Grade Nutrition to Dogs

"At Molly's Dog Care, we see every day how proper nutrition impacts a dog's energy, mood, and overall wellbeing," said a representative from Molly's Dog Care. Post this

"At Molly's Dog Care, we see every day how proper nutrition impacts a dog's energy, mood, and overall wellbeing," said a representative from Molly's Dog Care. "Partnering with The Farmer's Dog allows us to confidently recommend a food option that aligns with the same level of care, quality, and thoughtfulness we bring to every dog we serve."

To celebrate the partnership, new clients at select locations can receive 80% off their first box—a two-week supply of fresh food. The offer provides an easy, low-risk way for pet parents to experience the benefits of fresh, real food for their dogs.

Healthy fuel leads to happier, more energetic pups, and both companies are proud to work together to put dogs first—one bowl at a time.

For more information about Molly's Dog Care, visit https://mollysdogcare.com.

To learn more about The Farmer's Dog, visit https://www.thefarmersdog.com.

