MoloLamken Adds Accomplished Federal Prosecutor

Elite litigation firm continues building cross-border, white collar, and trial firepower with Jenn Schubert.

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, today announced that Jennifer (Sasso) Schubert, an accomplished federal prosecutor in New York, has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office.

Schubert spent a decade prosecuting bank and wire fraud, money laundering, corruption, obstruction, terrorism, and human trafficking as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York. She also served as EDNY's Computer Hacking and Intellectual Property Coordinator. Most recently, she served as the Acting Chief of the Organized Crime and Gangs section.

"Jenn is an accomplished trial lawyer," said partner and firm co-founder Steven Molo. "She adds not only to our capabilities in defending white collar criminal cases but also to the important plaintiffs' work we do for investors and other businesses as well as injured groups of individuals. She knows how to build a winning case."

Recently, MoloLamken won major recoveries for the Cherokee Nation against opioid manufacturers, shareholders of Alibaba, and bond holders of Avaya. It also won a major victory for the Official Committee of Talc Claimants in lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson. The firm estimates the value of its wins for clients over the last few years at more than $6 billion.

"Jenn's international experience is an additional plus," said partner Justin Shur, formerly a senior official with the Department of Justice in Washington. Schubert represented the Unites States at United Nations conferences on transnational crimes and emerging investigative techniques. "Both our criminal and civil work is increasingly cross border," Shur noted.

The firm's cross-border white collar representations include the former CEO of German auto manufacturer Volkswagen, and the Asia-based former chief compliance officer of a global crypto-currency exchange. It also represents several non-U.S. institutional investors, foreign sovereigns, and overseas manufacturers in business and IP disputes.

"Jenn is smart and exceptionally well credentialed, a great fit for our brains and brass knuckles approach," said partner and firm co-founder Jeffrey Lamken, noting her Ivy League law degree, her prestigious clerkship on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, her work as an associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Williams & Connolly, and the tough cases she won for the government.

Schubert's successful prosecutions include the first case brought against a U.S. doctor for the lethal over-prescription of opioids and a case against two ISIS allegiants for plotting domestic terrorism. She also prosecuted members of the notorious Crips and Bloods street gangs.

"I am thrilled to join one of the most dynamic and exciting litigation practices in the world," said Schubert. "MoloLamken's incredible track record for clients speaks for itself. More importantly, the firm takes a tremendously thoughtful approach to developing talent and maintaining a highly collaborative culture that embraces diversity. I look forward to contributing to our continued success."

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today. More than 40 percent of its lawyers are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

