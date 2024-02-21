MoloLamken Adds Distinguished Federal Prosecutor of International Financial Crime

Elite litigation firm deepens white collar and cross-border experience with second recent AUSA hire.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, today announced that Anden Chow, a distinguished federal prosecutor, has joined the firm as a partner in the New York office.

Chow spent a decade as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, where he was most recently a senior member of the unit that led investigations and prosecutions into international financial crime. His prosecutions covered sanctions evasion, asset forfeiture, money laundering, cryptocurrency-related fraud, and Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations.

"Anden is an exceptionally talented lawyer who has worked on some of the most cutting-edge international financial crime cases and investigations," said partner and firm co-founder Steven Molo. "His experience in building complex cases will be valuable to our work for plaintiffs in business and IP disputes, too."

Chow indicted a Russian oligarch and successfully prosecuted his international facilitators for sanctions violations. He also successfully prosecuted a bank CEO for fraud and bribery, a case for which he was honored as a 2022 Federal Law Enforcement Foundation Prosecutor of the Year.

"The combination of Anden's trial experience and deep understanding of international finance makes him a perfect fit for the kind of work we do," said partner Justin Shur, formerly a senior official with the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. "He can not only sort through the puzzle of international financial flows; he also knows how to communicate effectively to regulators, prosecutors, judges, and jurors."

Chow is the second federal prosecutor to join MoloLamken in recent months. In November, the firm announced it had hired Jennifer (Sasso) Schubert, a veteran AUSA for the Eastern District of New York. "Anden rounds out an already spectacular white collar team, adding unique perspectives, insights, and experience," said partner and firm co-founder Jeffrey Lamken.

Before his work for the Department of Justice, Chow was an associate with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He served as a law clerk to the Honorable Stephen A. Higginson of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the Honorable Lance M. Africk of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to help MoloLamken grow its thriving cross-border disputes and investigations practice," said Chow. "I was attracted to the firm's approach to serving clients with small teams of smart people who take calculated risks to achieve results and deliver value. I was also impressed with the firm's culture, which thrives on diversity and collaboration. The firm ticks all the boxes."

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today. More than 40 percent of its lawyers are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

"Seasoned litigators with excellent judgment and a wealth of experience" — Legal 500.

For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp.

Contact:

Kelli Gibbons, 212-607-8164, [email protected]

Media Contact

Kelli Gibbons, MoloLamken LLP, 1 2126078164, [email protected], https://www.mololamken.com/

SOURCE MoloLamken LLP