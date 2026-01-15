MoloLamken Announces Return of Advocacy Academy for a Third Year

Elite litigation firm will train next-generation courtroom stars

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, announced it will again host its successful courtroom Advocacy Academy—believed to be the only one of its kind in the country—that will offer a select group of top law school students the chance to train with some of the country's best trial and appellate lawyers.

MoloLamken hosted its inaugural Advocacy Academy in 2024. Scholars who attended described it as "mind-blowing," "invaluable," and "a rare chance to get paid to learn from some of the best advocates in the country."

The MoloLamken Advocacy Academy will accept 12 students entering their final year of law school for an intensive week-long course in early August. It will include lectures on courtroom strategies and demonstrations drawn from actual cases. Scholars will also get stand-up experience examining witnesses as well as making trial and appellate arguments. Each MoloLamken Scholar will receive personalized feedback and tips.

MoloLamken Scholars will receive a $4,500 cash award. For Scholars coming from outside of New York City, travel and lodging will be provided.

The Academy's faculty will be led by MoloLamken partners—including co-founders Steven Molo and Jeffrey Lamken—who collectively have tried hundreds of cases, argued hundreds of appeals, and are engaged in some of the country's most important litigation.

"It's difficult for lawyers starting out to get practical courtroom skills training. This program provides outstanding law students who want to become great advocates a solid grounding based on our real-world experience," said co-founding partner Jeffrey Lamken.

MoloLamken partner Megan Church, one of the Academy's organizers, added, "it's important for us to stay close to what's happening with law students. This is a way to do that and contribute to the training of the next generation of great advocates."

The Academy will run from the evening of Sunday, August 2 through the afternoon of Friday, August 7, 2026. This schedule is designed to accommodate students participating in traditional law firm summer associate programs and government or public interest internship programs.

MoloLamken co-founding partner Steven Molo said, "society, at every level, benefits by having great lawyers who can distill complex facts, apply nuanced law, and advocate effectively for clients. We do that each day. It's the greatest tradition of our profession and we want that to continue at the highest level."

To learn more, go to https://www.mololamken.com/academy.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. Our worldwide clients include leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., we're engaged in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the United States today.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

For more information, visit www.mololamken.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp.

Media Contact

Tobias Wertime, MoloLamken LLP, 1 (212) 230-5908, [email protected], mololamken.com

