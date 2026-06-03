MoloLamken Appointed Lead Counsel in Certified Class Action Against Elite Universities Alleging Financial Aid Conspiracy

Court cites top litigation boutique's 'stellar reputation of long standing'

CHICAGO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken today announced it has been appointed as new lead trial counsel for a certified class of undergraduate students alleging that elite private universities conspired to suppress competition on financial aid.

The order gives MoloLamken its latest leading role in one of the country's biggest pending cases. The firm recently served as lead trial counsel to Elon Musk in his multibillion-dollar case against OpenAI, one of the biggest tech cases in recent years.

In the order issued on June 1, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois cited the skill and experience of MoloLamken.

"Mr. Molo and the MoloLamken firm are highly experienced and skilled in complex litigation, including class representation; they have a stellar reputation of long standing; and they will be operating purely on a contingent fee basis, meaning that the firm's financial incentive is to maximize recovery for the class."

The plaintiffs in the financial aid case, Corzo v. Brown University, allege that the defendant universities coordinated their financial aid practices to reduce competition and cause students to pay more for their education than they would have in a competitive market.

The case has already cleared a significant hurdle, with the class defeating defendants' motions for summary judgment. Several defendant universities have already settled; claims against the remaining defendants are proceeding to a jury trial scheduled for November 2026 in the Northern District of Illinois.

"MoloLamken is honored to serve as lead trial counsel, working alongside co-counsel Berger Montague and Freedman Normand Friedland LLP, on this important class action on behalf of students nationwide," said Steven F. Molo, founding partner of MoloLamken. "We look forward to presenting the case to a jury."

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

For more information, visit www.mololamken.com.

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Media Contact

Tobias Wertime, MoloLamken LLP, 1 (212) 230-5908, [email protected], https://www.mololamken.com/

SOURCE MoloLamken LLP