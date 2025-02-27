MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners -- Josh Bloom, Elizabeth Clarke, and Mark Kelley

The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Josh Bloom, Elizabeth Clarke, and Mark Kelley have been named partners in the firm.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Josh Bloom, Elizabeth Clarke, and Mark Kelley have been named partners in the firm.

Josh Bloom's practice focuses on complex business disputes—particularly those involving issues of Delaware law—in state and federal courts and arbitral forums, for plaintiffs and defendants. Mr. Bloom joined MoloLamken after clerking for the Honorable Kent A. Jordan of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. He also clerked for the Honorable Nancy F. Atlas of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas and for Vice Chancellor Donald F. Parsons, Jr. of the Delaware Court of Chancery. Mr. Bloom previously worked as an M&A associate at Skadden and, prior to law school, as an analyst at a leading international investment bank. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and received his B.S. from Cornell University. Mr. Bloom is admitted in New York, Texas, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

Elizabeth Clarke's practice focuses on intellectual property, complex commercial disputes, and appeals. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Ms. Clarke clerked for the Honorable Allison H. Eid of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and the Honorable Edmond E. Chang of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. She graduated with high honors from the University of Chicago Law School and received her B.A. summa cum laude from Carleton College. Ms. Clarke is admitted in Illinois and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

Mark Kelley's practice focuses on business torts and complex commercial disputes at all stages of litigation, with an emphasis on trial-level matters involving fraud, financial services, and technology. Before joining MoloLamken, Mr. Kelley clerked for the Honorable Dennis Jacobs of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and the Honorable Richard J. Sullivan of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York (now a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit). He graduated from Yale Law School and received his B.A. from Wesleyan University. Mr. Kelley is admitted in New York and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today. More than 40 percent of its lawyers are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.

