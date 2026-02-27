MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners -- Walter H Hawes IV and Kenneth E. Notter III

The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Walter H Hawes IV and Kenneth E. Notter III have been named partners in the firm.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce that Walter H Hawes IV and Kenneth E. Notter III have been named partners in the firm.

Walter Hawes's practice focuses on white-collar defense and government investigations, complex commercial disputes, and appeals. Mr. Hawes joined MoloLamken after clerking for the Honorable Richard J. Leon of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia and Chief Judge Timothy M. Tymkovich of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Mr. Hawes previously practiced with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP in New York City. He graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center and received his B.A., M.A., with first class honors from the University of Edinburgh. Mr. Hawes is admitted in the District of Columbia, New York, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

Ken Notter represents clients in high-stakes criminal and civil litigation. His past two jury trials have ended in a complete not guilty verdict and a mistrial resulting in dismissal of the indictment. And he has briefed appeals involving complex legal issues before the Supreme Court and the Federal Courts of Appeals. Before joining MoloLamken, he clerked for the Honorable Jerome A. Holmes of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and the Honorable Gerald J. Pappert of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Mr. Notter graduated magna cum laude from Harvard Law School and received his B.A. summa cum laude from American University. Mr. Notter is admitted in the District of Columbia, Illinois, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.

"Brilliant lawyers with courtroom savvy" — Benchmark Litigation.

For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mololamken-llp.

Media Contact

Tobias Wertime, MoloLamken LLP, 1 (212)-230-5908, [email protected], https://www.mololamken.com/

SOURCE MoloLamken LLP