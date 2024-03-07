MoloLamken LLP Announces New Partners

Jennifer Fischell's practice focuses on appeals and complex civil litigation, with an emphasis on administrative law, energy, and intellectual property. Ms. Fischell first joined MoloLamken after clerking for the Honorable Raymond M. Kethledge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit and the Honorable Ronnie Abrams of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. She left the firm to clerk for the Honorable Elena Kagan of the U.S. Supreme Court during the Court's October Term 2021 and returned in December 2022. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Michigan Law School and received her B.A. summa cum laude from Cornell University. Ms. Fischell is admitted in New York, the District of Columbia, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

Eugene Sokoloff's practice focuses on complex legal issues at all stages of litigation, with an emphasis on Supreme Court and appellate matters. His cases range from bet-the-company antitrust litigation to intellectual property and business disputes. Prior to joining MoloLamken, Mr. Sokoloff clerked for the Honorable Stephen G. Breyer of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Honorable Robert D. Sack of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. He graduated from Yale Law School and received his B.A. with First-Class Honours from McGill University in Canada. Mr. Sokoloff is admitted in New York, the District of Columbia, Illinois, and numerous federal district and appellate courts.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today. More than 40 percent of its lawyers are from backgrounds historically underrepresented in the legal profession.

