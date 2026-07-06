MoloLamken Releases 2026 Supreme Court Business Briefing

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The national litigation boutique MoloLamken LLP is pleased to announce the release of this year's MoloLamken Supreme Court Business Briefing. This is the sixteenth year the firm has published its summary of the decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court that have the greatest relevance to business.

"The Supreme Court issued a number of important business cases this Term," noted MoloLamken partner Robert Kry. "The Court issued major decisions on copyright, patents, and other topics affecting business," added Michael Pattillo, another firm partner. In one of the Term's blockbuster decisions, the Supreme Court rejected President Trump's executive orders imposing large tariffs on imports from the country's many trading partners.

In another high-profile case, the Court rejected an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship—the traditional understanding that essentially all persons born on U.S. soil are citizens regardless of their parents' immigration status. While that decision is a landmark civil rights ruling, it also has important businesses implications.

The Court issued a pair of decisions concerning federal agency enforcement programs. The Court held that the Securities and Exchange Commission may seek disgorgement of wrongful gains even when investors suffered no monetary loss. And it upheld the Federal Communications Commission's practice of assessing penalties through administrative proceedings.

The Supreme Court also addressed a number of other significant issues affecting business this Term. The Court issued a crushing defeat to plaintiffs trying to sue multinational companies for human rights abuses under the Alien Tort Statute, adopting a sweeping rationale that will make it all but impossible to bring such claims in the future. And in a case with major implications for both the telecommunications sector and the entertainment industry, the Court refused to hold an internet service provider liable for copyright infringement by its subscribers.

The MoloLamken Supreme Court Business Briefing has been widely praised in both the business and legal communities for its clarity and insight. To read this year's edition, please click here. If you wish to receive a paper copy, please email Mike or Robert.

About MoloLamken

MoloLamken handles complex business disputes, IP disputes, and white collar defense and investigations in the trial and appellate courts, including the Supreme Court of the United States, as well as arbitral forums. The firm's international client base includes leading corporations, hedge funds, private equity firms, investors, inventors, executives, and foreign sovereigns. With offices in New York, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., MoloLamken represents clients around the world in some of the most significant disputes and investigations in the U.S. today.

"MoloLamken has the best combination of strategy and first-class execution I have ever seen. They are top to bottom excellent, with no weak links." – Chambers and Partners

For more information visit: www.mololamken.com.

Contacts:

Robert Kry, 202-556-2011, [email protected]

Michael Pattillo, 202-556-2012, [email protected]

Media Contact

Tobias Wertime, MoloLamken LLP, 1 646-761-4916, [email protected], https://www.mololamken.com/

SOURCE MoloLamken LLP