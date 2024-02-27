MoloLamken Welcomes Back Eric Posner

Distinguished legal scholar returns to elite litigation boutique after stint as top antitrust DOJ adviser

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MoloLamken LLP, a premier national litigation boutique, today welcomed back Eric Posner, one of the world's preeminent legal scholars, as counsel in its Chicago office.

Posner returns to MoloLamken after serving as Counsel to the United States Assistant Attorney General for the Antitrust Division of the Justice Department. Throughout his government service, Posner advised on some of the government's most high-profile antitrust investigations and cases in recent years.

"Eric is a one-of-a-kind talent—one of the most respected legal minds in the world," said partner and firm co-founder Jeffrey Lamken. "The depth and range of his experience and knowledge are truly special. We're fortunate to work with him again."

Posner is the Kirkland & Ellis Distinguished Service Professor of Law at the University of Chicago Law School and the Arthur and Esther Kane Research Chair. A prolific writer and one of a handful of the most-cited living legal scholars, he has authored more than 100 articles and more than a dozen books, including Radical Markets (Princeton University Press, 2018) (with Glen Weyl), named a book of the year by The Economist in 2018, and Last Resort: The Financial Crisis and the Future of Bailouts (University of Chicago Press, 2018), named a book of the year by the Financial Times in 2018. His most recent book is How Antitrust Failed Workers (Oxford University Press, 2021).

"Eric is a true polymath whose mastery of subjects are as diverse as antitrust, bankruptcy, contracts, public international law, and financial regulation," said partner and firm co-founder Steven Molo. "He's also an incredibly creative lawyer with a wealth of experience. His most recent government service will be especially valuable as we continue taking on more complex antitrust disputes."

Posner is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the American Law Institute. He was named to the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America in 2019 and 2020 and the Bloomberg 50 in 2018.

"I'm thrilled to work again with the talented lawyers at MoloLamken and help the firm bring more cutting-edge cases, especially in the area of antitrust," said Posner. "This is a dynamic time in the field of antitrust, and MoloLamken's aggressive and creative brand of litigation is custom-built to capitalize on it."

