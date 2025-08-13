MOM Film Fest 2025 Celebrates the Powerful Voices of Mothers Behind the Camera

"Independent filmmaking is like raising a child without a village," said Tonya Mollineau, Executive Director of MOM Film Fest. "For moms, this career path is demanding, isolating, and undervalued. MOM Film Fest was created to build the village we've long been denied." Post this

The 2025 MOM Film Fest Jury of Judges comprises an outstanding group of industry professionals and award-winning filmmakers. They are: Luchina Fisher (Emmy Award-Winning Director & Producer), Dara Resnik (Award-Winning Director & Producer), Gray Rodriguez (Director of Communications, Film Festival Alliance), Janine Scalise (Award-Nominated Music Supervisor, Moxie Music Supervision), Naeema Jamilah Torres (Award-Winning Multi-Media and Impact Producer, Non-fiction Storytelling), and Kristin Windell (Director & Editor, Alliance of Women Directors ICON). This year's award categories include Best Short Film, Best Mom-Themed, Best Director, Best Social Justice, Outstanding Performance, Outstanding Young Performer, and Most Viewed. All winners will receive an equal share of 30% of the festival's gross ticket sales.

"Independent filmmaking is like raising a child without a village," said Tonya Mollineau, Executive Director of MOM Film Fest. "For moms, this career path is demanding, isolating, and undervalued. The film industry continues to overlook caregivers, but the challenges we face reflect a broader reality. Working moms across every sector are asked to do more with less. MOM Film Fest was created to build the village we've long been denied."

"These films aren't always about motherhood," Mollineau continued. "But each one is led by a mom shaping the stories we see on screen. Reaching our sixth season is not just a milestone for our generation of moms, it's a step forward for every mother who comes next so they can inherit an industry that finally sees them."

MOM Film Fest runs from August 22 - 24, with passes now available at momfilmfest.org.

The MOM Film Fest 2025 Lineup

NARRATIVE (Short Form)

12 Hours, Kelly Stanphill (U.S.)

Möthrhead, Angie Mills (Canada)

Doors, Gina DeAngelis (U.S.)

The Last Week, Santana Coleman (U.S.)

All The World's A Stage, Desiree Abeyta (U.S.)

The World According to Adrien, Mélanie Fresnel (France)

Blocked, Aisha Alfa (U.S.)

Chocolate With Sprinkles, Huriyyah Muhammad (U.S.)

Hum, Rebecca Tremblay (Canada)

Art Imitates Life: Barbara Brandon Croft, Dircelene "Sisi" Torres (U.S.)

Amend, Jianna Maarten Saada (U.S.)

Love Music Shelter, Courtney Miller (U.S.)

Motherload, Jennifer Berry (U.S.)

I Do Without You, Vivian Miranda (U.S.)

Gravare, Ilona Molnar (U.S.)

Cow Heavy and Floral, Richa Rudola (U.S.)

Rosalie, Erin McGuff-Pennington (U.S.)

So to Speak, Celine Parreñas Shimizu (U.S.)

Escape, Demetrius Wren (U.S.)

A Shattering, Jan Jalenak (U.S.)

Mama Mama, Kerry Frances (U.S.)

When The Sun Refuses to Shine, Alexandra Torterotot (U.S.)

Canary Trap, Shana L. Darabie (U.S.)

Hot Idiot, Joey Rizzolo (U.S.)

Spaceborn, Emily L. Collins (U.S.)

Deep Field, April Merl (U.S.)

Burned, Paula Rhodes (U.S.)

Dances With Dogs, Lisa Kockeritz, Diana F. Bryden (Canada)

Familiar, Rebecca Mlinek (U.S.)

Mom Dating, Jill M. Godley (U.S.)

Stori Strong, Laura Zaylea (U.S.)

Open House, Julie Fergus (U.S.)

DOCUMENTARY (Short Form)

Someone You Know, Asha Dahya (U.S.)

Old Girl in a Tutu: Susan Rennie Disrupts Art History, Cheri Gaulke (U.S.)

Public Defender, Andrea Kalin (U.S.)

Seeing Without Sight, Alyscia Cunningham (U.S.)

Through Chinatown's Eyes: April 1968, Penny Lee (U.S.)

#whitehairdontcare: A New Era in Beauty, Aishah Iqbal (U.S.)

Grain of Life, Veronika Hollá (Slovakia)

I Am Not Just a Mom, Simone Bueno (U.S.)

Sante Fe Resident Too, Terry Ngo (U.S.)

Listen to Your Mother, Anabella Lenzu (U.S.)

