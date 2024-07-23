Momcozy is on a Mission to Break Breastfeeding Barriers

"Momcozy's mission this August is clear: to illuminate the unique and diverse journeys of breastfeeding mothers, acknowledging their challenges while celebrating each story's beauty and significance with real support," said Lalaina Rabary from Momcozy. Post this

Beginning July 31, Momcozy will embark on a Feel Better, Feed Better Tour with Pumpspotting, a community-driven breastfeeding and infant feeding support platform, featuring a 36-foot bus as a breastfeeding support platform. This tour will visit multiple cities including Boston, New York City, Austin, Dallas, and Washington DC. At these locations, Momcozy will host special events fostering meaningful connections among moms and professionals in the breastfeeding community. They will also showcase innovative feeding products designed to enhance the breastfeeding experience.

"Momcozy's mission this August is clear: to illuminate the unique and diverse journeys of breastfeeding mothers, acknowledging their challenges while celebrating each story's beauty and significance with real support," said Lalaina Rabary from Momcozy. "We also honor organizations that provide solutions and walk alongside parents with compassion and care in their breastfeeding journey. We look forward to meeting breastfeeding mothers from around the country and hearing their stories."

In addition, Momcozy will sponsor and exhibit at the August 1-4, Pediatric Hospital Medicine Meeting, the premier educational conference for pediatric hospitalists and other clinicians who care for hospitalized patients.

Partners for Momcozy's breastfeeding awareness campaign include:

Nurture by NAPS: Momcozy will conduct a four-part breastfeeding webinar series for families in collaboration with parenting experts NAPS.

American College of Nurse-Midwives: will host a webinar to focus on assisting providers in better supporting individuals with mental health challenges in creating breastfeeding plans.

Mama Glow: a global maternity education organization offering services such as doula support, fertility assistance, and more, will host a webinar during Black Breastfeeding Week, August 25–31, with Momcozy to commemorate and amplify the voices and journeys of Black birthing families.

