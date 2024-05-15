Momcozy Survey Reveals That Millennials and Gen Z Moms Feel Unsupported in Parenting

Momcozy Encourages Use of Its Care Program to Help Support Families and Offer Parenting Resources
NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momcozy, has released its annual State of Maternal Support Survey shedding light on how supported Millennials and Gen Z feel in motherhood. The new study issued by Momcozy and Postpartum Support International surveyed 1,187 pregnant and new moms to reveal that 67% of moms wished for more emotional support and more assistance with childcare or household tasks while 46% craved more social connections. The good news is that more than 78% of the mothers surveyed do feel like they have supportive partners, however, there is more work to be done.
The narratives shared by mothers uncover a nuanced reality. Feelings of isolation and disappointment linger, even amidst support. They appreciate their partners for sharing parenting duties but also shared that while their partners may be helpful, they often overlook the mental and emotional burden of parenting. An overwhelming 55% of mothers surveyed do not feel strongly that they have a supportive village.
"Often parents don't know how to talk about sharing the load or finding shared goals and approaches to parenting. Without conversation, parents often revert to cultural and family norms which result in moms shouldering the bulk of the mental and physical load of parenting," said Wendy Davis, President & CEO of Postpartum Support International.
Momcozy offers a Momcozy Care Program, a digital sanctuary offering resources and community support tailored to the unique challenges highlighted by the survey.
"Despite years of talk about improving the equity of parenting tasks and the many parents working together to balance responsibilities, our survey shows that there is still a gap in the shared responsibilities of parenting for many families, leaving many mothers feeling unsupported and exhausted," said Lalaina Rabary, the US Marketing Manager from Momcozy. "That's why we encourage moms to use our Care Program."
The Momcozy Care Program offers the following services to new and expectant mothers:
- Reliable maternity education: Evidence-based knowledge to enhance the motherhood experience through certified prenatal and perinatal professional-led educational events.
- Connection to caring communities: Supportive communities to connect with fellow moms, share experiences, and find encouragement.
- One-stop maternity solutions: A simplified shopping experience with Momcozy's high-quality maternity products
About Momcozy
Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.
