Momcozy Survey Reveals That Millennials and Gen Z Moms Feel Unsupported in Parenting

"Often parents don't know how to talk about sharing the load or finding shared goals and approaches to parenting. Without conversation, parents often revert to cultural and family norms which result in moms shouldering the bulk of the mental and physical load of parenting," said Wendy Davis, President & CEO of Postpartum Support International.

Momcozy offers a Momcozy Care Program, a digital sanctuary offering resources and community support tailored to the unique challenges highlighted by the survey.

"Despite years of talk about improving the equity of parenting tasks and the many parents working together to balance responsibilities, our survey shows that there is still a gap in the shared responsibilities of parenting for many families, leaving many mothers feeling unsupported and exhausted," said Lalaina Rabary, the US Marketing Manager from Momcozy. "That's why we encourage moms to use our Care Program."

The Momcozy Care Program offers the following services to new and expectant mothers:

Reliable maternity education: Evidence-based knowledge to enhance the motherhood experience through certified prenatal and perinatal professional-led educational events.

Connection to caring communities: Supportive communities to connect with fellow moms, share experiences, and find encouragement.

One-stop maternity solutions: A simplified shopping experience with Momcozy's high-quality maternity products

For a deeper dive into the survey findings or to explore the Momcozy Care Program please visit our website.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom-care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms' lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at www.momcozy.com.

