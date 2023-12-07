Moment Magazine Chooses Wright's Media for Reprints and Permissions

"Working with Wright's will make it easier and more efficient for interested parties to obtain permissions to re-use our highly regarded journalism and reach more readers in more outlets." --Moment Magazine Editor-in-Chief and CEO Nadine Epstein Post this

Michelle Myers, Chief Revenue Officer of Wright's Media, expresses her excitement, stating, "Wright's is thrilled to welcome Moment into our family of media brands. Their incredible mission and insightful articles on the Jewish community and beyond will give us the opportunity to reach new audiences with the use of our cutting-edge licensing programs and reprint services. We look forward to helping grow Moment's reach and influence."

For more than twenty years, MEIG has helped publishers create licensing partnerships, with a singular focus on an in-depth understanding of third-party distribution models and the significant financial upside those can generate. "We are honored to have Moment in our roster of publishers producing high-quality content meant to educate, inform, and enlighten the public," says Chris Broekhoff, MEIG's President. "We're pleased to play a role in pairing them with Wright's, who we know will do a terrific job in finding new and creative ways to continue to extend the reach of Moment's pioneering journalism."

About Moment Magazine:

Moment is an independent magazine known for its award-winning journalism and online presence, cultural and literary criticism, and innovative projects. It provides a unique lens on the issues that trouble, concern, and inspire American Jews. Founded in 1975 by Nobel Peace Laureate Elie Wiesel and writer Leonard Fein, it has been led by journalist Nadine Epstein since 2004. For more information, visit https://momentmag.com/

About Wright's Media: Wright's Media provides commerce content and editorial licensing solutions to media companies such as Conde Nast, Hearst, NBC Universal, Dow Jones and Wirecutter (a New York Times Company), to drive revenue and steer brands to the forefront of their industry. Whether seeking to outsource reprints, monetize current content or build new licensing programs, Wright's is one of the publishing industry's most respected multimedia and content management solutions providers. For more information, call 877-652-5295 or visit http://www.wrightsmedia.com.

About MEI Global, LLC: MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection. For additional information, please visit http://www.MEIGlobalLLC.com or contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at [email protected].

