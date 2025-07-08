Moment to modernize fixed income trading and scale execution capabilities for LPL Financial

"By centralizing trading workflows in a single interface, we're setting a new standard for how fixed income is traded." Post this

"We spent a lot of time and resources segregating accounts and processing large trade batches. A spreadsheet with 68,000 line items recently took us two full days to book. With Moment, that now takes minutes," said Scott Karmazin, VP of Fixed Income Sales & Trading at LPL. "Moment gives us the infrastructure to scale without sacrificing quality."

"Our relationship with LPL represents a breakthrough in fixed income technology," said Dylan Parker, CEO of Moment. "By centralizing trading workflows in a single interface, we're setting a new standard for how fixed income is traded. We're proud to bring material efficiency gains to their traders which not only creates a better experience for their trade desk, but ultimately delivers better execution for their advisors."

"Moment's platform is helping us reimagine what's possible in fixed income," said Mike Haire, Senior Vice President of Fixed Income at LPL. "In my 25+ years of experience leading large fixed income teams, Moment is the innovative solution we've been waiting for and the only player in the market offering a single, unified fixed income platform for wealth management firms. Their technology enables our team to be 10x more efficient with their time while delivering enhanced execution for our advisors."

Moment now works with clients with over $3.5T in assets under management and this relationship with LPL reflects Moment's continued momentum as the go-to partner for scalable, intelligent fixed income solutions.

