Momenta Recognized as Top 10 VC in PitchBook Global Fund Rankings

"This recognition reinforces Momenta's position as the Industrial Impact® venture capital firm, accelerating industrial innovators across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and the supply chain," said Ken Forster, Founding Partner of Momenta. "Since our founding, we've focused solely on Industrial Impact, coupling patient capital with sustained co-creation opportunities for our portfolio companies, ultimately leading to successful exits."

"We are Venture Industrialists at Momenta, partnering with the world's leading entrepreneurs who leverage machine intelligence and industrial data to revolutionize their industries while creating a more sustainable and prosperous world," says Michael Dolbec, Managing Partner at Momenta.

Over the past decade, Momenta has raised four Digital Industry Funds, supporting 58 portfolio companies across 120 investments, including 15 exits. Notable portfolio companies include Edge Impulse, EquipmentShare, Fleet.Space, HighByte, Litmus, Plat.one, Smartex.ai, ThingWorx and Xage.

Focusing on early growth stage (Seed to Series B), Momenta traditionally leads investment across Europe and North America, with opportunistic investments elsewhere globally. Momenta is passionate about Industrial Impact, serving on the EU Commission Industry 5.0 initiative, supporting US Manufacturing initiatives, and driving extensive thought leadership, including our Industrial Impact Podcast with over 235 episodes.

Momenta is the leading Industrial Impact® venture capital firm, accelerating industrial innovators across energy, manufacturing, smart spaces, and the supply chain. For over a decade, our team of deep industry operators has helped scale industry leaders and innovators to improve critical industries, the environment, and people's quality of life. PitchBook has ranked Momenta as one of the ten best-performing venture capital firms for 2023 in its prestigious Global Manager Performance Score League Tables, and the firm is the only European-headquartered VC to secure a Top 10 spot on the list. For more information, please visit http://www.momenta.one.

