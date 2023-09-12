Momenta Relocates Global Headquarters to Lucerne, Switzerland, to Enhance Alignment with Thriving Tech and Life Sciences Ecosystem

Momenta Founder and Executive Director Ken Forster stated, "Our move to Lucerne provides a strong foundation to expand our global industrial impact, starting with our $100 million Industry 5.0 fund." Tweet this

Centrally positioned in Switzerland, Lucerne has been gaining recognition globally as an innovation hub, attracting international digital and industrial companies. This aligns well with Momenta's mission to accelerate industrial progress, shaping a transformative future for traditional industry sectors across Europe and North America.

"We're thrilled to see Momenta's choice of Lucerne solidifying the city's position as an emerging hub for ICT innovation," emphasized Mathias Lischer at Lucerne Business "Momenta's move introduces new opportunities, particularly given the limited venture capital firms in Luzern. This shift marks a positive stride towards fostering a thriving business environment."

Recognized as one of Switzerland's Digital Shapers by BILANZ and Handelszeitung, Momenta's Founder and Executive Director Ken Forster said, "Our move to Lucerne provides a strong foundation from which to expand our global industrial impact and influence, beginning with our recently announced fourth fund: the $100 million Industry 5.0 fund."

