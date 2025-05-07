Momentive Software Helps Mission-Driven Organizations Transform Financial Management Processes with Automated Payments Capability

New Momentive Automated Payments for MIP Accounting streamlines financial workflows with secure payment processing capabilities and real-time data insights to support better decision making

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momentive Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software, today announced the availability of Automated Payments for MIP Accounting, a new, fully automated accounts payable and payment workflow system that allows mission-driven organizations to securely process vendor payments with clear insights into how funding contributions directly affect mission outcomes. Momentive Automated Payments for MIP is the result of a collaboration between Momentive Software and Corpay, a leader in the global payments business and the largest commercial MasterCard issuer in the United States.

With Corpay as the payment provider, Momentive Automated Payments for MIP offers a real-time, centralized view to help nonprofits and associations streamline financial processes, enhance efficiency, and improve cash flow management processes. Momentive Automated Payments is available today for MIP Accounting users with no additional monthly fees.

"In today's unpredictable financial landscape, organizations need solutions that optimize processes associated with tracking and managing funds that not only improve efficiency but overall financial stability," said Dustin Radtke, Chief Product and Development Officer, Momentive Software. "Optimizing financial processes is particularly crucial for mission-driven organizations, as every dollar plays a role in sustaining mission growth. Momentive Automated Payments for MIP Accounting helps nonprofits and associations with limited personnel strengthen vendor relationships and make informed decisions. This goes beyond automating manual tasks. It enables organizations to concentrate on their mission priorities and drive greater impact."

A successful financial process is vital for today's mission-driven organizations that depend on various channels of contribution to support their goals. Financial clarity and a robust, error-free cash flow management process are essential for sustaining impact. However, many nonprofit accounts payable teams struggle with outdated, complex, and disjointed manual processes that hinder operations and undermine the organization's financial stability.

Momentive Automated Payments for MIP Accounting helps nonprofits gain greater control of - and visibility into - their financial footprint with a centralized management view of payment workflows across the organizations. Integrating MIP Accounting with Corpay ensures financial data is accurate and up to date across all systems, simplifying the financial process with timely, secure and accurate payments to vendors and data insights that lead to a stronger financial footprint. Additional features and benefits of Momentive Automated Payments for MIP include:

Real-Time Reporting and Analytics. A centralized dashboard helps finance teams track expenses, monitor cash flows and generate insights on vendor performance and payment trends. This results in accurate financial tracking and budget management for better decision making and resource allocation across departments. This allows organizations to accurately report on mission impact with key stakeholders, fostering transparency and building trust in mission goals and initiatives.

Automated Payment Workflows. Replace manual processes with an automated approach that improves overall efficiencies associated with invoice processing, financial tracking and more. This gives more time back to your people resources to focus on tasks that will drive more mission impact.

Strengthened Vendor Relationships. Payment automation capabilities eliminate issues associated with late payments, providing transparency to vendors to strengthen the credit management process.

Payment Choices. MIP customers have more payment options through the use of virtual credit cards (powered by Corpay), in addition to currently available options to support payment preferences.

Momentive Automated Payments for MIP is available now. To learn more visit Automated Payments (Accounts Payable) | MIP Accounting by Momentive Software.

Corpay Mastercard is issued by Fifth Third Bank, N.A. or Regions Bank, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

