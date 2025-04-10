Moments Of Pain And Hardship Call For Unwavering Faith In God

Xulon Press presents encouragement for those going through trials while serving God.
CHESAPEAKE, Va., April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Serenity Rivers guides believers through their trials towards their transformation in Transcending While Transitioning: A Faith Walk With God ($10.99, paperback, 9798868514289; $4.99, e-book, 9798868514296).
It would be great if all of our difficulties disappeared when we accepted Christ, but seasoned believers know the opposite is often the case. Rivers wants her readers to understand that God has a plan and that Jesus' sacrifice on the cross grants complete freedom from spiritual bondage. She inspires her readers to persevere until they achieve their breakthrough.
"Through biblical wisdom, personal anecdotes, and motivational encouragement, the book provides a guide for believers to navigate trials and step into their divine destiny," said Rivers.
Serenity Rivers is a licensed evangelist and pastor who has served her local congregation as a children's church administrator, Hidden Hands ministry leader, liturgical dance instructor, teacher, secretary, and driver. She studied business administration and medical assisting, aspiring to complete her degree one day. Rivers continually relies on the Holy Spirit to guide her in daily prayer, meditation, and Bible study.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Transcending While Transitioning is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
