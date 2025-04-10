Moments Of Pain And Hardship Call For Unwavering Faith In God

"Through biblical wisdom, personal anecdotes, and motivational encouragement, the book provides a guide for believers to navigate trials and step into their divine destiny" Post this

"Through biblical wisdom, personal anecdotes, and motivational encouragement, the book provides a guide for believers to navigate trials and step into their divine destiny," said Rivers.

Serenity Rivers is a licensed evangelist and pastor who has served her local congregation as a children's church administrator, Hidden Hands ministry leader, liturgical dance instructor, teacher, secretary, and driver. She studied business administration and medical assisting, aspiring to complete her degree one day. Rivers continually relies on the Holy Spirit to guide her in daily prayer, meditation, and Bible study.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Transcending While Transitioning is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

