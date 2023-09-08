Momentum Real Estate Partners Announces Closing of Fund IV with a Capital Raise of $140,015,000

Momentum Real Estate Partners, a leading private equity firm in the real estate sector, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of Fund IV.

MIAMI, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momentum Real Estate Partners, a leading private equity firm in the real estate sector, is thrilled to announce the successful closing of Fund IV. With a capital raise of $140,015,000, this new fund surpasses its predecessor by 29%, marking a significant milestone in the firm's growth trajectory. "Fund IV is another stepping stone in Momentum Real Estate Partners' trajectory. Our unwavering objective remains the preservation of capital while offering an income-producing alternative to our investors," said Eduardo Gruener, Co-President and Co-CEO of Momentum Real Estate Partners.

About Fund IV

Fund IV will focus on acquiring and managing multifamily communities across the United States. The fund has already acquired Drift at the Forum in Ft. Myers, Florida, and has an upcoming acquisition in Nashville, Tennessee. Utilizing technology and management techniques, Fund IV aims to provide value to investors while enhancing the resident experience.

Technology Utilization: Leverages advanced technology for operational efficiencies.

Geographic Reach: Targets diverse U.S. markets, adding value to a balanced portfolio.

Enhanced Resident Experience: Prioritizes resident satisfaction through value-added services.

"The closing of Fund IV enhances our firm's capabilities and emphasizes our focus on identifying and capitalizing on promising opportunities in the multifamily market," said Mauricio Gruener, Co-President and Co-CEO of Momentum Real Estate Partners.

"Momentum Real Estate Fund IV, LLC continues to build on Momentum Real Estate Partners' legacy of delivering attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors," said Santiago Peredo, Partner at Momentum Real Estate Partners.

"This achievement reinforces our firm belief in the strength and resilience of the multifamily market. As we look ahead, we are excited to capitalize on the opportunities and potential that the asset class holds," added Jeff Carron, Partner at Momentum Real Estate Partners.

About Momentum Real Estate Partners, LLC

Based in Miami, Florida, Momentum Real Estate Partners, LLC has a 10-year history of investments in major U.S. markets, totaling $748 million in property value. The firm's portfolio includes 19 projects and approximately 4,900 residential units across 14 cities. For more information, please visit momentumrep.com.

