Momentum Refresh has been selected as the winner in the Enterprise category as part of our 2024 World Changing Ideas Awards

This year's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 50 winners, 127 finalists, and 172 honorable mentions—with health, education, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners from a pool of more than 1,300 entries across climate, social justice, wellness, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. Several new categories were added this year, including beauty and fashion, health products, health services, materials, and science and technology. The 2024 awards feature entries from across the globe, including the Republic of Korea, Brazil, and Madagascar.

Fast Company's Spring 2024 issue (on newsstands May 21, 2024) will unveil some of the world's most creative minds and pioneering organizations that are seeking to disrupt the status quo. The solutions cover everything from renewable energy storage and waste in the fashion industry to a building made entirely from recycled concrete and a fridge that's solar-powered and designed to run off the grid.

"Refresh offers a universal design that provides additional accommodations to meet a basic need. Our solution provides reasonable accommodations that allow people to participate within their community that otherwise might not be able to do so because of a lack of accessibility," said Momentum President and CEO, Lori Anderson.

"I was struck this year by the global sweep of the honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "It's endlessly inspiring to see how the world is coming together to devise inventive solutions to our most challenging problems. We need ideas from everywhere, and this year's World Changing Ideas Awards are an extraordinary encapsulation of the innovation and creativity that is so abundant around the globe."

ABOUT MOMENTUM REFRESH: Momentum Refresh is one of the innovations created by Momentum, a nonprofit organization providing services and resources for children and adults to maximize their independence for nearly 80 years. The organization remains true to our mission of advancing the independence, productivity and full citizenship of children and adults with disabilities and medical conditions. Momentum provides an array of individualized resources so children and adults can choose how they want to live their day-to-day lives.: https://momentumrefresh.com or Facebook page at facebook.com/momentumrefresh

ABOUT THE WORLD CHANGING IDEAS AWARDS: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and bold concepts that make the world better. Judges choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to work on solving the problems that affect us all.

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

