Momentum Technology Launches New Mobile Calling App to Support Workers From Anywhere

Call From Work addresses these market trends with a simple-to-use tool that serves any working professional. Some of the key features of the app include:

Instantly changing outbound Caller ID. In less than 30 seconds, users can verify a number they own or are authorized to use (such as an office line, landline, etc.) and start making calls with their preferred work number from any device.

"Straight to voicemail" feature bypasses the call ringing and allows users to go directly to a recipient's voicemail to leave a message and save time.

Easily record business calls for review later, and seamlessly share them to Google Drive, Dropbox, etc.

Quickly select and import numbers from an existing phone contact list.

No contracts and multiple affordable monthly plans, allowing customers to choose the package that makes the most sense for them without a long-term commitment.

"Our goal with Call From Work is to give people the power to control who has access to them and when," said Amanda Pietrocola, CEO of Momentum Technology. "Nearly everyone makes business calls from their personal cell phone, which makes finding the balance between work and personal life nearly impossible. We believe that Call From Work will give everyone the power to work from anywhere, while also keeping their personal number separate from work."

"Consumers are increasingly concerned with the privacy of their data and feel at risk of private information getting into the wrong hands. People across industries—especially service professionals and remote and hybrid workers—can now utilize the Call From Work technology that makes their office line mobile and protects them in the process," Jim Caldwell, Director of Engineering at Momentum Technology, added.

Call From Work is available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store, and offers a free 7-day trial on any plan. For more information about the app and its features, visit www.callfromwork.com.

About Momentum Technology:

Momentum Technology is a leading telecom company specializing in caller privacy and protection. Founded in 2018, Momentum Technology has helped empower millions of individuals around the world to communicate efficiently and safely, all while protecting their personal data and privacy. From the company behind the hallmark SpoofCard app, designed to protect consumers' personal privacy, Momentum Technology is committed to developing apps that protect consumer interests and support employees on and off the clock.

