Momentum Wheels for Humanity, Supporting Humanitarian Response in Ukraine, Announces New Board Chair

"What excites me most isn't what we've accomplished, it's where we're going," Zartoshty said. Post this

"Koorosh has been a dedicated member of our board and a strong advocate for the people and communities we serve for many years," said Charles Redding, Executive Director of Momentum Wheels for Humanity. "His leadership experience, financial expertise, and longstanding commitment to our mission make him exceptionally well suited to lead the board as we enter our next chapter."

"What excites me most isn't what we've accomplished, it's where we're going," Zartoshty said. "I am honored to help lead Momentum Wheels for Humanity into its next chapter. Together, we will continue expanding our impact, advocating for those with mobility challenges, and ensuring that as many people as possible have the freedom to move, participate, and live life to its fullest."

Zartoshty succeeds Jory Tremblay, who will continue to serve as a member of the Board of Directors. "We are incredibly grateful to Jory for his leadership, dedication, and service as Board Chair," said Redding. "We're pleased that he will continue to serve on the board and help guide Momentum Wheels for Humanity's future."

The board leadership transition comes as Momentum Wheels for Humanity celebrates its 30th anniversary and looks ahead, building on three decades of impact, including more than 25 years of work in Ukraine, to expand opportunity and advance inclusion for people with disabilities worldwide.

About Momentum Wheels for Humanity

Momentum Wheels for Humanity is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing inclusion and participation for people with disabilities by expanding access to quality rehabilitation services and assistive products. The organization works with governments, international and local organizations, service providers, and communities around the world to strengthen rehabilitation services, increase access to assistive products, train professionals, and respond to humanitarian emergencies. Momentum Wheels for Humanity is a subsidiary of Momentum Agencies. Momentum Wheels for Humanity joined the Momentum family of organizations in 2007 (visit https:///www.momentum4all.org).

Media Contact

Amy Korngiebel, Momentum Wheels for Humanity, 1 562-822-3471, [email protected], https://www.momentum4humanity.org

SOURCE Momentum Wheels for Humanity