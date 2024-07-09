Mommy's Bliss CEO Launches New Book to Empower Moms and Redefine the Journey into Motherhood

I wrote 'Mom Your Way' to cheer on women as they embrace the wild ride of motherhood in unique ways that best serve them and their families, instead of looking to social media or comparing themselves to other moms. Post this

Encouragement to banish mom guilt, resist labels and embrace individual parenting styles

Tips on creating a strong support system and setting boundaries

Relatable anecdotes, wisdom, and a healthy dose of humor from Kaderali's personal experiences

Thought-provoking journal prompts to help new moms reflect and thrive

An honest perspective on postpartum body issues, the emotional roller coaster of breastfeeding, and how mind and body are adjusting to the new existence.

"The postpartum period can be an overwhelming season of identity shift for new moms," said Kaderali. "In addition to the physical challenges of postpartum healing, becoming a mom is a very emotional journey as well. I wrote 'Mom Your Way' to cheer on women as they embrace the wild ride of motherhood in unique ways that best serve them and their families, instead of looking to social media or comparing themselves to other moms. I'm excited to bring more acknowledgment to this phase for women and foster a non-judgemental community for moms to own doing things their way."

As CEO of a premier wellness company and the proud mother of two boys, Kaderali draws from her extensive experience at the helm of Mommy's Bliss, as well as from her background in women's health and business. Kaderali's thought leadership at the intersection between both of these passions is a testament to her commitment to empowering mothers with confidence-building strategies for navigating motherhood.

Founded in 1999 by Yasmin Kaderali's mother Roshan Kaderali, Mommy's Bliss offers trusted vitamins, supplements, and OTC medicines that support the health of babies, kids, and new moms. The launch of "Mom Your Way" coincides with the company's 25th anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the Kaderali family's legacy to bring mom-designed peace of mind to families everywhere.

"Mom Your Way" has been well-received and achieved a Mom's Choice Award, recognizing excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. It is now available at select online retailers including Amazon and Target.com for $18.95 in paperback format or $9.99 as an e-book. For more information, to request an interview with Kaderali, or to receive a copy of the book, please contact [email protected].

