Momos Reimagines Customer Engagement with AI-Enhanced Momos 2.0 Platform

Momos 2.0 equips multi-location brands with the tools they need to deepen customer relationships and make data-driven decisions across their entire network - all in one platform.
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Momos, the global customer engagement platform for multi-location brands and restaurants, is proud to announce the release of Momos 2.0. Building upon Momos' flagship product, Momos 2.0 features AI-powered insights, a powerful customer database platform, and seamless integrations with industry-leading partners.
"In 2023, our customers asked us to build a single platform to house all of their customer feedback, interactions, and customer data in one place, with the ability to directly engage them, and we listened," says Sai Alluri, Co-Founder and CEO of Momos. "I'm not going to lie – it was an already ambitious goal that we kept adding onto once we started building."
Some of the key features of Momos 2.0 include:
- Marketing Automation and CDP: Momos now powers outbound marketing campaigns with all of your existing customer data. Our centralized customer database that allows brands to store all of their customer data in one location and leverage it for automated outbound campaigns using personalized emails and SMSes.
- AI-powered Customer Insights: Clearer insights to better understand your customers at every location. Our AI-enhanced analytics engine automatically processes and sorts customer feedback into multi-level categories, highlighting critical issues, key themes, and sentiment for every location.
- New Integrations: We've partnered with market leaders across the board to provide better access and easier workflows. Seamless integration with Olo, Paytronix, and Revel so important customer data can now be accessed directly within Momos without having to switch between platforms.
"We're really excited to see how our new features in Momos 2.0 help our customers build better relationships with their customers, personalize their experiences, and ultimately bring customers back across all of their locations," says Alluri.
To learn more about Momos or schedule a demo to experience the platform's new features firsthand, visit https://www.momos.com.
About Momos
Momos is the global leader in Unified Customer Experience Management for multi-location brands. Momos helps multi-location brands globally drive their entire customer lifecycle across every location, all powered by AI.
Momos was founded in 2021, and is live in the U.S., APAC, and beyond.
Media Contact
Sai Alluri, Momos, 1 213-884-8776, [email protected]
SOURCE Momos
Share this article