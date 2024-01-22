Momos Reimagines Customer Engagement with AI-Enhanced Momos 2.0 Platform

We're really excited to see how our new features in Momos 2.0 help our customers build better relationships with their customers, personalize their experiences, and ultimately bring customers back across all of their locations. Post this

Some of the key features of Momos 2.0 include:

Marketing Automation and CDP: Momos now powers outbound marketing campaigns with all of your existing customer data. Our centralized customer database that allows brands to store all of their customer data in one location and leverage it for automated outbound campaigns using personalized emails and SMSes.

AI-powered Customer Insights: Clearer insights to better understand your customers at every location. Our AI-enhanced analytics engine automatically processes and sorts customer feedback into multi-level categories, highlighting critical issues, key themes, and sentiment for every location.

New Integrations: We've partnered with market leaders across the board to provide better access and easier workflows. Seamless integration with Olo, Paytronix, and Revel so important customer data can now be accessed directly within Momos without having to switch between platforms.

"We're really excited to see how our new features in Momos 2.0 help our customers build better relationships with their customers, personalize their experiences, and ultimately bring customers back across all of their locations," says Alluri.

To learn more about Momos or schedule a demo to experience the platform's new features firsthand, visit https://www.momos.com.

About Momos

Momos is the global leader in Unified Customer Experience Management for multi-location brands. Momos helps multi-location brands globally drive their entire customer lifecycle across every location, all powered by AI.

Momos was founded in 2021, and is live in the U.S., APAC, and beyond.

