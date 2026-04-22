MOMOSA® Non-Alcoholic Adaptogen-Infused Spritzers Launch at Walmart Across Utah, Arizona, and California

"We were inspired to create MOMOSA® for busy moms who do it all and rarely take a moment for themselves, something that offers a simple, elevated way to pause and unwind without alcohol." Post this

Available in 6-pack variety packs, MOMOSA® delivers a crisp, flavor-forward experience infused with calming adaptogens, including KSM-66® ashwagandha, lemon balm, and magnesium. Made with premium, all-natural ingredients, MOMOSA® offers a modern alternative for consumers seeking balance, relaxation, and refreshment without alcohol. The drinks contain no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners.

The MOMOSA® variety pack features a curated assortment of cocktail-inspired, alcohol-free flavors, including Italian Spritz, Limoncello Spritz, and Guava Bellini, offering a mix of citrus-forward, lightly sweet, and tropical profiles. The assortment brings a fresh, elevated take to the spritzer category, delivering sophisticated, top-tier flavor profiles in vibrant packaging.

After building early momentum with wellness-focused consumers, Busty Lush is expanding into Walmart to make MOMOSA® more accessible to a broader audience. The launch brings the brand's signature blend of function and flavor into a familiar retail setting, offering shoppers a premium, elevated option within the fast-growing non-alcoholic beverage space at a price point designed for everyday purchase.

Busty Lush is known for crafting premium non-alcoholic beers and cocktails, redefining social drinking with products that deliver on both taste and experience without the alcohol.

"We were inspired to create MOMOSA® for busy moms who do it all and rarely take a moment for themselves, something that offers a simple, elevated way to pause and unwind," said Laurel Harrop, Founder at Busty Lush. "We set out to create an elevated, high-quality line of mocktails that didn't feel exclusive or out of reach. Launching at Walmart allows us to bring that experience to more consumers, delivering premium ingredients, functional benefits, and great taste at a price point that's accessible for everyday enjoyment."

The new MOMOSA® variety pack is available this month in the beverage aisle at Walmart stores throughout Utah, Arizona, and California.

About Busty Lush

Busty Lush is a 100% woman-owned beverage company focused on redefining the drinking experience through premium non-alcoholic beers, cocktails, and functional beverages. Built with a female-forward vision, the brand is dedicated to empowering women by creating products that support modern lifestyles centered on balance, flavor, and well-being. By combining high-quality ingredients with purposeful formulations, Busty Lush delivers elevated, approachable beverages designed to fit seamlessly into everyday life. www.bustylush.com Instagram: @bustylush

Media Contact

Laurel Harrop, Busty Lush, LLC, 1 7603057069, [email protected], www.bustylush.com

SOURCE Busty Lush, LLC