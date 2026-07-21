Mom's Choice Awards Names Bella's Light Among the Best in Family-Friendly Media

"Bella's Light was written as a way to honor Bella and keep her story alive. Receiving recognition from the Mom's Choice Awards, Kirkus Reviews, and Readers' Favorite is deeply meaningful because it shows that Bella's story is bringing comfort and hope to families experiencing pet loss." Post this

Bella's Light was inspired by the sudden and unexpected loss of Bella, the author's beloved Peekapoo and companion of more than 11 years. One day she seemed healthy. The next, she was gone. The grief that followed became the foundation for a story told through the eyes of two inseparable sisters. Rather than focusing on loss alone, the book emphasizes love, hope, remembrance, and the enduring connection that continues long after a pet is gone. Although written as a children's picture book, Bella's Light has also resonated with adults grieving the loss of cherished companion animals.

"Bella's Light was written as a way to honor Bella and keep her story alive," said author and illustrator Robert Kusserow. "Receiving recognition from the Mom's Choice Awards, Kirkus Reviews, and Readers' Favorite is deeply meaningful because it shows that Bella's story is bringing comfort and hope to families experiencing pet loss."

The Mom's Choice Awards evaluates family-friendly media, products, and services using a proprietary methodology that considers production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal, and overall value. Gold Award recipients are recognized as being among the best in family-friendly media, products, and services.

Since its release, Bella's Light has debuted as the No. 1 Amazon Hot New Release in Children's Pet Books and No. 2 Amazon Hot New Release in Death, Grief & Bereavement. The book has also been recognized by the Association for Pet Loss and Bereavement, included in the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine's Pet Loss Books Collection, and featured as a resource on Pet-Loss.net.

Bella's Light: A Story About Pet Loss and Love That Never Ends is available in hardcover, paperback, ebook, and audiobook through major booksellers, including Amazon.

Review copies, interview requests, and high-resolution images are available upon request.

About Robert Kusserow

Robert Kusserow is the founder of Peekapoo Sisters Productions, an independent storytelling company dedicated to creating stories that inspire connection, compassion, hope, and meaningful conversation. Bella's Light is the company's first release and part of the planned Peekapoo Sisters™ series inspired by the real-life adventures of Bella and Lucy.

For more information, visit https://peekapoosisters.com.

About Peekapoo Sisters Productions

Peekapoo Sisters Productions is a new independent storytelling company founded by Robert Kusserow. The company creates children's books, documentaries, television, and film projects that inspire connection, compassion, hope, and meaningful conversation. Two additional books in the Peekapoo Sisters™ series are scheduled for release soon.

About the Mom's Choice Awards®

The Mom's Choice Awards® evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is internationally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. Products bearing the Mom's Choice Awards® Honoring Excellence seal have been evaluated by independent reviewers using a rigorous proprietary methodology.

Media Contact

Robert Kusserow, Peekapoo Sisters Productions, 1 615-796-7888, [email protected], www.peekapoosisters.com

SOURCE Peekapoo Sisters Productions