Mom's Choice Awards® Names Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities Books Among the Best in Family-Friendly Products

"We are honored to receive the distinguished Mom's Choice Gold Award for our new Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities book series. This recognition underscores our company's genuine commitment to equipping children with essential academic and life skills. At Evan-Moor, we believe that financial literacy is the cornerstone of future financial success, and this award reaffirms our unwavering commitment to positively impact lives through educational excellence."

-Judy Harris, President and CEO of Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities

Evan-Moor's award-winning Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities books provide important life skills by teaching kids about money and financial concepts and how to apply math to the world around them. This dynamic financial literacy teaching resource includes hands-on activities and visual aids to support children as they explore real-life lessons related to using money, buying groceries, collecting allowances, paying at a restaurant, raising money to help others, and more.

Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities workbooks provide a valuable tool for parents and educators to instill an awareness of money and finance in elementary school students, while building kids' confidence. Based on national standards from the Council of Economic Education and the Jump$tart Coalition, these lessons enrich any math curriculum in the classroom and homeschool and are also ideal for helping children learn about money and math at home. This series is available for grades 1–8. ($21.99; 144 pages each book)

Download a free Financial Literacy Lessons and Activities sampler with lessons for grades 1–8.

About the Mom's Choice Awards

The Mom's Choice Awards evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products, and services. Learn more about the Mom's Choice Awards by visiting their website: www.MomsChoiceAwards.com.

About Evan-Moor Educational Publishers

Evan-Moor's mission is clear and unwavering: to help children learn. As a team of educators, we are dedicated to providing teachers and parents with innovative supplemental resources for grades PreK–8 that are easy to use and accessible in a variety of formats and learning modalities, including print books, e-books, and an affordable digital subscription, TeacherFileBox. We are proud to partner with educators and parents around the world and to be a part of students' academic journeys.

Learn more about Evan-Moor at www.evan-moor.com.

Visit our newsroom for the latest press releases and white papers at www.evan-moor.com/newsroom.

Media Contact

