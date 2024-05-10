MomsTribute, Inc. Partners with National TV Host Whitney Reynolds

Whitney Reynolds Joins MomsTribute, Inc. as Spokesmom to Promote Kid Friendly Venues App and Empower Moms Nationwide

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MomsTribute, Inc., http://www.momstribute.com, is pleased to announce the next phase of partnership with our Spokesmom, national TV host, Whitney Reynolds. http://www.whitneyreynolds.com

Whitney is the mother of two fraternal twins, and has a strong growing community of followers as a key influencer in all that MomsTribute embodies in their core business.

MomsTribute, Inc. and Whitney Reynolds Media (WRM) have reached an agreement.

WRM provides services in the below categories for MomsTribute, Inc.:

Television

"We are so thrilled to be partnering with a brand that's focused on families and businesses, that foster more quality time with parents and their kiddos!" -Whitney Reynolds

"The partnership with Whitney Reynolds gives MomsTribute the ability to grow our mom community. This, combined with real moms blogging about Kid Friendly Venues, are the best blogs for busy moms with babies, the best blog for busy moms at home, the best blog for busy moms at work, and the best blog about busy moms and their unique challenges." -Tom Henn

About MomsTribute.com: It is a unique platform for all things mom. It is a shared, nurturing community for moms that empowers, brings convenience, and removes chaos from their everyday lives.

Kid Friendly Venues is the website's cornerstone app to find those special and specific destinations and services for moms and families. Kid Friendly Venues will give moms one place to find star-rated and blog-appraised places for kids and teenagers. Do a search on pediatricians, pediatric dentists, veterinarians for family pets, hiking, education, theme parks, water parks, activities inside and outside, and much more!

