MONA Brands' Deodorant for Kids wins First Place at the 2026 Clean Beauty Awards

Dr. Pinaki R. Majhi, Founder and Formulator of MONA Brands, stated, "This award aligns perfectly with our mission to create clean beauty products that are not only safe and effective but also made with vegan and natural ingredients. We are grateful for the support from parents and the thorough evaluation by the CertClean team and judges, which motivates us to continue providing safe and effective products." This mission drives the company's dedication to ensuring that parents have access to products that are both effective and made with ingredients they can trust.

Understanding the unique needs of children, MONA Brands prioritizes safety and effectiveness in its formulations, delivering peace of mind for parents seeking the best products, such as deodorant for their kids, especially for sensitive skin and/or first-time deodorant users. The company's focus on clean beauty ensures that families can rely on products that meet high standards of safety and quality.

By submitting the product to the Clean Beauty Awards, MONA Brands aimed to shed light on the often-overlooked category of kids' deodorants. The recognition serves to elevate awareness and encourage more families to consider natural options for their children's personal care needs.

About MONA Brands

MONA Brands is dedicated to revolutionizing the personal care industry with clean, sustainable, and effective products for all ages. Committed to transparency and quality, MONA Brands continues to lead the way in safe beauty solutions.

About CertClean Inc.

CertClean is North America's leading independent certification for safer beauty and personal care products, founded in 2015. It identifies products formulated without ingredients linked to human health risks. In addition to its certification program, CertClean hosts the annual Clean Beauty Awards. These awards celebrate the best in clean beauty by recognizing outstanding products that meet CertClean's rigorous standards. The Clean Beauty Awards bring together a panel of expert judges, including beauty professionals, bloggers, and industry leaders, who evaluate products across various categories. This prestigious event not only highlights innovative and safe products but also raises awareness about the importance of clean beauty in the industry.

