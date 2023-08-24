MONA Brands Wins Three Awards in the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards

We are very grateful to have three of our products recognized for being natural and environmentally friendly, while still being effective personal care products. Tweet this

"We are always happy to work with brands and companies that share the same values as we do," said Dr. Pinaki R. Majhi, the president and CEO of MONA Brands. "And we are very grateful to have three of our products recognized for being natural and environmentally friendly, while still being effective personal care products. We want to thank the team behind the Global Green Beauty Awards for their dedication shining a spotlight on brands that prioritize sustainability."

Dr. Majhi founded MONA Brands in 2017 with the goal of providing high quality and effective personal care products made with natural, plant-based, and vegan ingredients. Dr. Majhi has decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries and leverages his expertise to create a wide variety of products for people of all ages and many self-care needs. MONA Brands products are free from parabens, phthalates, GMOs, artificial fragrances, and more, making them an excellent choice for those who seek natural personal care products for themselves and their loved ones.

