MONA Brands Wins Three Awards in the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards

Three of the brand's products were recognized in this year's winners list
TAUNTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Makeup Magazine has recognized three MONA Brands products out of over 650 participating personal care products in the 2023 Global Green Beauty Awards. In the "Best Vegan Nail Product" category, the brand's Nail & Cuticle Oil won "GOLD", and in the "Best Natural Deodorant" category their Deodorant Body Butter and Kids Deodorant won "BRONZE" and a "Highly Commended" award respectively.
The Global Green Beauty Awards celebrate brands that are dedicated to making clean, cruelty-free, and eco-friendly beauty care products. This year's competition saw a wide variety of categories, from "Best zero waste beauty product" to "Best ethical fragrance", covering a broad range of sustainability concerns that more buyers are prioritizing when they shop for beauty products.
"We are always happy to work with brands and companies that share the same values as we do," said Dr. Pinaki R. Majhi, the president and CEO of MONA Brands. "And we are very grateful to have three of our products recognized for being natural and environmentally friendly, while still being effective personal care products. We want to thank the team behind the Global Green Beauty Awards for their dedication shining a spotlight on brands that prioritize sustainability."
Dr. Majhi founded MONA Brands in 2017 with the goal of providing high quality and effective personal care products made with natural, plant-based, and vegan ingredients. Dr. Majhi has decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries and leverages his expertise to create a wide variety of products for people of all ages and many self-care needs. MONA Brands products are free from parabens, phthalates, GMOs, artificial fragrances, and more, making them an excellent choice for those who seek natural personal care products for themselves and their loved ones.
Read the winners announcement here: https://www.globalmakeupawards.com/2023-global-green-beauty-awards-winners.html#/
Check out MONA Brands products here: https://www.monabrands.com/
Please visit MONA Brands Social media profiles::
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/MonaBrandsNatural/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MONABRANDS
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mona-brands-llc/
Media Contact
Pinaki R. Majhi, Ph.D., MONA BRANDS, LLC, 1 5086597002, [email protected], https://www.monabrands.com
SOURCE MONA BRANDS, LLC
Share this article