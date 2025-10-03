Monaire Teams Up with ServiceChannel to Bring AI Superpowers to HVAC & Refrigeration Assets

Monaire simplifies and transforms the process of converting HVAC and refrigeration units into intelligent, self-managing assets. This partnership makes IoT and smart asset management more accessible to deliver significant value. Post this

Instant AI-Powered Alerts and Work Orders: Monaire's wireless sensors (installable on existing equipment in under 15 minutes) continuously monitor HVAC/R performance. If an anomaly or potential issue is detected, Monaire's AI predicts the failure early and automatically generates a work order in ServiceChannel—complete with actionable insights about the problem.

Intelligent Dispatch & Quick Resolution: The ServiceChannel platform immediately routes these AI-generated work orders to the appropriate service provider, ensuring the right technician is notified without delay. Monaire's diagnostics, attached to the work order, highlight the likely root cause so technicians can arrive informed and fix issues faster, minimizing downtime.

Autonomous Verification and Follow-Up: After repairs are completed, Monaire's AI verifies that the issue has been resolved by analyzing the equipment's post-service performance. If the data shows the problem persists or was only partially addressed, the system automatically reopens the work order in ServiceChannel, prompting the service provider to follow up. This closed-loop process ensures that no issue falls through the cracks and every repair is effective.

Continuous Learning and Improvement: All maintenance and sensor data feeds back into Monaire's AI engine. Over time, the system becomes even more accurate at detecting faults and prescribing fixes, continuously improving outcomes and further streamlining facilities operations.

"One of the biggest industry challenges is bringing critical assets online for proactive maintenance and optimized energy utilization," said Sid Shetty, Chief Customer & Business Officer of ServiceChannel. "Monaire simplifies and transforms the process of converting HVAC and refrigeration units into intelligent, self-managing assets. This partnership makes IoT and smart asset management more accessible to deliver significant value via automation. Customers now have another strategic way to boost uptime with less manual troubleshooting."

"We are thrilled to partner with ServiceChannel to bring autonomous HVAC and refrigeration management to businesses at scale," said Nish Kanapilly, Co-Founder and CEO of Monaire. "Marrying Monaire's AI-driven insights with the powerful ServiceChannel work order platform means problems are caught and resolved before they impact operations or budgets. We've seen that this proactive approach not only prevents expensive equipment failures but also significantly cuts energy and repair costs. Together, we're enabling facility teams to achieve a level of efficiency and cost savings that was impossible before – essentially letting their assets take care of themselves while delivering a rapid ROI."

Availability: The integrated Monaire and ServiceChannel solution is available to customers immediately. ServiceChannel clients can contact their account representative to activate the Monaire integration, while new Monaire users can easily connect their ServiceChannel account through Monaire's platform. For more information or to request a demo of the joint solution, visit ServiceChannel.com or Monaire.ai.

About ServiceChannel

ServiceChannel brings peace of mind to facilities and store operations teams by ensuring that their locations offer the best possible guest and employee experience. Market leaders across industries partner with us to accelerate the performance of their business-critical assets. We make this possible through a SaaS platform that provides a single source of truth, a marketplace that connects businesses with top service providers, and professionally managed services. ServiceChannel is used daily by 500+ leading brands to manage more than 70,000 contractors at over 500,000 commercial locations in 66 countries. For more information, go to www.servicechannel.com.

About Monaire

Monaire was founded by former Trane and SimpliSafe executives and is rapidly transforming HVAC and refrigeration management in commercial facilities. Monaire's breakthrough AI platform and simple, cost-effective wireless sensors enable businesses to put HVAC and refrigeration on autopilot. By continuously monitoring equipment health and catching issues early, Monaire helps customers achieve 20–30% lower energy costs and 30% lower repair costs, while reducing time spent on coordinating repairs by about 50%. Proactive maintenance with Monaire also extends asset life by 30% or more. These benefits translate into a rapid return on investment: businesses typically see a 200% ROI in the first year, and over 500% ROI from year two onwards. To learn more, visit www.monaire.ai.

Media Contact

Rahul Subramany, Monaire, 1 3396662473, [email protected], https://monaire.ai/

