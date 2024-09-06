Monalee launches Artemis, a Customer-First Solar Platform to Create Proposals 100x Faster

Artemis by Monalee is currently the fastest, customer-first solar platform on the market, and is designed for agile solar companies who want to reach new audiences, grow revenue, and increase offerings. By leveraging Artemis' technology, companies can now create personalized solar proposals in less than 15-seconds, scale with no overhead, and increase customer happiness.

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Having helped thousands of U.S. homeowners switch to solar energy by cutting down on soft costs and eliminating commission-based salespeople from the process, Monalee is now making their proprietary software–the same technology that has been featured by Google, TIME, NPR, and Mashable–available to other solar companies.

Artemis by Monalee is currently the fastest, customer-first solar platform on the market, and is designed for agile solar companies who want to reach new audiences, grow revenue, and increase offerings. By leveraging Artemis' technology, companies can now create personalized solar proposals in less than 15-seconds, scale with no overhead, and increase customer happiness.

The launch of Artemis is a game-changer for both solar companies and their customers. It's worth noting that unlike buying a car or a home, prices for buying solar are not instantly available on 99% of solar company sites. Prospective customers have to wait a minimum of 15 minutes (a maximum of a few days) to receive a solar design and only then are they able to speak with a sales representative.

"Homeowners want answers right away, they want transparency and digital experiences and with Artemis, we're one step closer to making that possible with home solar," shares Monalee co-founder and CEO, Walid Halty.

Halty explains that unlike a car, rooftop solar has a lot of variables that make designing and pricing a system difficult to do automatically. He says that Artemis gets it right 85% of the time and is continuously improving. "In the same way an autonomous vehicle gets smarter with every drive and better at different scenarios, we are getting better at every possible roof and home scenario," he adds.

Embedding Artemis software is easy; companies can customize how it appears on their website and even update the colors and fonts to seamlessly integrate with their own branding. Further customizations include selecting what information to feature–everything from preferred CTAs such as 'book a call' or 'schedule site survey' to financing options and selecting solar equipment and product add-ons.

For solar companies that rely on door-to-door sales, a new set of capabilities are now available through Artemis. These reps can now create proposals as they're walking to the door, set 40% more appointments, and close sales right there and then. Sales teams can benefit from Artemis' dynamic pricing functionality, as well as easily manage and modify proposals in real-time, compare financing options side by side and run soft credit checks for prospective customers.

Halty expects to see an overall higher NPS score for home solar within the next five years. "Opening up our software that we have spent millions of dollars developing internally to achieve this goal gets us really excited for the impact it can have on our industry," he shares.

Artemis is already being used in Beta by several leading solar companies and is available for early access by request.

About Artemis

Artemis by Monalee is the world's fastest, customer-first solar platform. Designed for agile solar companies, businesses can now create proposals 100X faster, scale with no overheard, and increase customer happiness. By embedding Artemis' software onto their website, companies are able to offer customers a fully curated, 'shopify'-like solar buying experience, complete with accurate pricing, 3D-rendered solar designs, financing options, and countless other capabilities. Door knocking companies can create instant proposals for customers on the spot and secure upwards of 40% more appointments. Request early access at Monalee.co/artemis.

About Monalee

Monalee is a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home solar, storage, and EV charging. By leveraging powerful machine learning and removing commission-based salespeople and system designers from the process, we are able to secure the same solar panel systems for homeowners at half the price compared to the top traditional solar companies in the U.S., making us the fastest, most efficient way to go solar. More information can be found on Monalee.co and on LinkedIn.

For more information or to speak with Walid directly, please write to us at: [email protected].

