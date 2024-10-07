Monalee Launches Artemis with Leading Online Solar Retailer, ShopSolar

Following a successful product launch during North America's largest clean energy event last month, Monalee's proprietary software, Artemis, is already in high-demand among leading solar companies wanting to scale with no overhead, increase their average sales value, and uplevel customer experience.

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following a successful product launch during North America's largest clean energy event last month, Monalee's proprietary software, Artemis, is already in high-demand among leading solar companies wanting to scale with no overhead, increase their average sales value, and uplevel customer experience.

Artemis is the industry's fastest, customer-first solar platform on the market and is designed for agile solar companies who want to reach new audiences, grow revenue, and grow their offerings. Some of Artemis' most compelling capabilities include generating accurate, 3D-rendered solar designs in less than ten seconds, side-by-side finance comparisons for homeowners, and beginning-to-end fulfillment.

Several solar companies have already signed up for early-access to Artemis, and are successfully leveraging the tool to increase sales and create new revenue streams. Among these is ShopSolar, one of the industry's leading online retailers for solar hardware and solar kits.

For ShopSolar, integrating Artemis into their day-to-day operations allows them to appeal to more than one demographic. For context, millions of consumers visit ShopSolar's website every year, many of whom prefer to have their solar installation done for them rather than navigate the complex and time-consuming process themselves. Until now, ShopSolar would send customers a design with hardware and an outline of where their solar panels should go, but it was up to the customer to find their own installer.

"ShopSolar is the model of a company we like to partner with. They value transparency through upfront pricing, they put the customer in the driver's seat of the buying experience, and they're committed to delivering this on a national scale. We're honored they're one of the early adopters of the Artemis platform, shares Monalee co-founder, Walid Halty.

In leveraging Monalee's Artemis, ShopSolar customers can now purchase solar equipment and installation in one transaction and with full price transparency. They get instant information about what solar equipment is recommended for their home, how many solar panels actually fit on their roof, and specific criteria they need to meet in order to pass local inspections. Consumers also see what solar will cost them after rebates and incentives are applied.

For ShopSolar and their customers, it's a win-win. In tapping into Monalee's national footprint to fulfill licensing, permitting, inventory, and logistics, shoppers get the buying power for better equipment and gain access to premier financiers. For ShopSolar, Artemis unlocks a new, very substantial customer segment that allows for higher conversions, increased sales, and improved customer sentiment.

"It's been fantastic to work with Monalee who share our values around transparency and simplicity for customers. At ShopSolar, we've championed a more DIY approach, empowering customers to act as their own general contractors to save on solar installations. With Artemis, we're now able to extend that same level of support to customers who prefer a full-service option. This allows us to stay true to our mission of simplifying solar, while offering the flexibility our customers need," shares ShopSolar CEO, Max BM.

Artemis is currently available by invite only, and companies can request early access here. Embedding Artemis software is easy; companies can customize how it appears on their website and even update the colors and fonts to seamlessly integrate with their own branding. Further customizations include selecting what information to feature–everything from preferred CTAs such as 'get approved' or 'schedule site survey' to financing options and selecting solar equipment and product add-ons.

Media Contact

Monalee, Monalee, 1 650-899-8727, [email protected], https://monalee.co/

SOURCE Monalee