Monalee Launches Artemis with Leading Solar Distributor and Retailer, Signature Solar

Leading solar distributor and retailer, Signature Solar, signs up for early-access to Artemis by Monalee.

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Artemis by Monalee is the home solar industry's fastest customer-first platform on the market and is already transforming how agile solar companies engage and convert consumers. Some of Artemis' most compelling capabilities include generating accurate, 3D-rendered solar designs in less than ten seconds, side-by-side finance comparisons for homeowners, and beginning-to-end fulfillment.

Several solar companies have already signed up for early-access to Artemis and are successfully leveraging the tool to increase sales and create new revenue streams. Among these early adopters is Signature Solar, an online store and distributor that provides solar panels, off-grid solar system kits, solar components, and mounting solutions to homeowners and electricians nationwide.

Every year, more than two million people visit Signature Solar's website in search of home electrification products. While many of these homeowners are DIYers, a good subset of visitors are seeking a full service, end-to-end installation service and in implementing Artemis software, Signature Solar is able to offer just that.

"Signature Solar has been making it easy for DIY customers for years, and people love them, as shown by their great reviews. We're excited to offer the same smooth experience to a new group of customers—homeowners who want everything handled for them, from buying the products online to getting their system up and running," shares Monalee co-founder and CEO, Walid Halty.

In leveraging Monalee's Artemis, Signature Solar can better serve customers across the 49 states where they operate, create a more seamless customer experience, and increase revenue. It also gives their customers online tools to better understand the value of home solar and storage, cost savings, financing plans, and much more.

"At Signature Solar, we're committed to delivering best-in-class solar experiences that empower our customers to achieve energy independence. Partnering with Monalee and integrating Artemis enhances our mission, offering both DIYers and full-service customers a seamless, easy, and fully supported path to energy ownership," shares Brian Pascoe, President of Signature Solar.

Artemis is currently available by invite only, and companies can request early access here. Embedding Artemis software is easy; companies can customize how it appears on their website and even update the colors and fonts to seamlessly integrate with their own branding. Further customizations include selecting what information to feature–everything from preferred CTAs such as 'book a call' or 'schedule site survey' to financing options and selecting solar equipment and product add-ons.

