Monalee Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer Austin Frogge, Further Fueling Growth Across 26 U.S States

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Monalee is accelerating its mission to make home solar and storage the go-to choice for homeowners and businesses nationwide. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, the company is rapidly expanding its operations across the U.S., bringing state-of-the-art solar technology to more communities. Since launching in June 2022, the fast-growing startup has already provided more than 200,000 homeowners with free, no obligation solar proposals that include fully automated designs, accurate pricing, and customization capabilities.

In the last year alone, Monalee has expanded to 26 states across the country, and a big part of this comes down to hiring the right people at the right time.

"Every hire a company makes is important–they will shape the product, operations or customer experience in some way. This is even more compounded in the early days of building a company, so we are extra diligent and mindful to find the right people to join us at Monalee. For us, that means scrappy, resourceful people who are also big thinkers and have track records to prove they get things done with very little," explains Monalee co-founder and CEO, Walid Halty.

As part of their intentional hiring approach, Monalee has welcomed Austin Frogge as Chief Revenue Officer. Frogge has extensive experience taking organizations from small to large and comes with a deep understanding of differentiated go-to-market strategies for both B2B and D2C organizations. Throughout his career as a cleantech executive, Frogge has shown a relentless focus on improving customer experience and a strong ability to build teams and systems that scale.

"We're thrilled to welcome Austin to the Monalee team and are looking forward to the deep impact he will have on our company as we move forward in our mission to accelerate home electrification by making the installation of solar, storage and EV more trustworthy, transparent, and accessible," Halty shares.

Most recently, Frogge served as Sunrun's VP of Sales, growing divisional revenue from $75 million to more than $500 million a year, 600 employees, and 14,000 customers annually. He also won Comparably's 'Best Sales Team' award in 2022 and 2023. Before Sunrun, Frogge worked at SolarCity as their Regional Sales Director and holds a B.S in Supply Chain Management and a B.A. in Sustainability from the W.P. Carey School of Business.

"I'm energized to join the Monalee team at such an inflection point in our industry. It's time to democratize solar so that more homeowners have access to the benefits of clean, renewable and predictable energy. That means lowering the costs, and barriers for homeowners to transact while providing better transparency in a digital age," shares Frogge.

Among Frogge's first actions as CRO will be to operationalize the early sales systems at Monalee to be more scalable to serve more people- while making sure they still maintain a core focus on the consumer. He will also work to add differentiated go-to-market strategies to reach customers in more places that are looking for home electrification solutions.

Monalee is currently available in 26 US states, with eight more to be added by end of year. Taking a digital-first approach to selling and installing home solar systems, Monalee's patent-pending technology uses millions of data points to digitize and 'shopify' the buying experience based on customers' homes and needs. They provide highly accurate initial solar designs to homeowners, complete with transparent pricing and clear timeline milestones.

Monalee is a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home solar, storage, and EV charging. By leveraging powerful machine learning and removing commission-based salespeople and system designers from the process, we are able to secure the same solar panel systems for homeowners at half the price compared to the top traditional solar companies in the U.S., making us the fastest, most efficient way to go solar. More information can be found on Monalee.co and on LinkedIn.

