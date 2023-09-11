Monarch House celebrates opening its 10th clinic in Canada

"Belonging is at the heart of what we do, and this clinic will be a nurturing space where families can feel safe, appreciated and receive quality support." -Chelsea Ganam, President Tweet this

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 10th clinic in Central Surrey. This expansion embodies our core belief that every individual has the potential to thrive and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of life," shared Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House. "Belonging is at the heart of what we do, and this clinic will be a nurturing space where families can feel safe, appreciated and receive quality support."

This expansion comes on the heels of recent successful clinic openings, including new locations in Toronto and Markham, Ontario as part of Monarch House's ongoing growth strategy.

For more information about the new Central Surrey clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact (778) 262-1100 or visit www.monarchhouse.ca

About Monarch House

Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House puts outcomes for children and families at the forefront of everything it does—by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behaviour Analysts, speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, psychologists and pediatrician work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. www.monarchhouse.ca

Media Contact

Chelsea Ganam, Monarch House, 1 7782299344, [email protected], www.monarchhouse.ca

SOURCE Monarch House