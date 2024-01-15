Monarch House celebrates opening its 11th Clinic in Canada

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch House Ltd ("Monarch House"), a Canadian network of interdisciplinary behavioural health centres focused on serving children and youth with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and other developmental delays, has expanded its national presence by opening its 11th clinic, located in Mississauga.

This milestone is a testament to Monarch House's commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive space for individuals and families impacted by neurodevelopmental needs with tailored, evidence-based services. By combining the expertise of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists, Monarch House continues to pave the way for holistic and collaborative care across Canada.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our 11th clinic in Mississauga. This expansion allows us to support more families and individuals to thrive." shared Chelsea Ganam, President of Monarch House. "Belonging is at the heart of what we do, and this clinic will be a nurturing space where families can feel safe, appreciated and receive quality support."

This expansion comes on the heels of recent successful clinic openings, including new locations in Surrey, BC, Toronto and Markham, as part of Monarch House's ongoing growth strategy.

For more information about the new Mississauga clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact (289)295-1656 or visit www.monarchhouse.ca

About Monarch House

Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House puts outcomes for children and families at the forefront of everything it does—by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behaviour Analysts, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

