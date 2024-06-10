Monarch House Ltd Expands Its Reach with New Clinic in Langley, BC

The opening of our Langley clinic is a pivotal stride in our mission to empower more individuals with diverse needs, along with their families, to thrive. Post this

The strategic expansion into Langley follows a series of successful openings in Surrey, BC, Toronto, and Mississauga. These developments are part of Monarch House's comprehensive growth strategy, aimed at enhancing the lives of those affected by ASD and developmental delays across the nation.

About Monarch House

Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House puts outcomes for children and families at the forefront of everything it does—by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behavior Analysts®, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

For more information about the new Langley clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact (604)205-9204 or visit www.monarchhouse.ca

