Monarch House Unveils 13th Centre in Burlington, Ontario - Expanding Access to Specialized Behavioural Health Services

"Our expansion is a testament to the incredible support from our clients and the dedication of our employees. Together, we are making strides towards our mission of creating an inclusive world where belonging is a right, not a privilege." -Chelsea Ganam, President.

The Burlington clinic is part of Monarch House's strategic growth, following successful launches in Surrey, BC, Toronto, Mississauga, and the recent addition in Langley, BC.

About Monarch House

Founded in 2008, with clinics located in British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, Monarch House puts outcomes for children and families at the forefront of everything it does—by improving access and coordinating services for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, developmental delays, and changing behavioural needs throughout their lifespan. Monarch House's Board Certified Behavior Analysts®, speech-language pathologists, and occupational therapists work collaboratively and individually as required to deliver evidence-based services. Monarch House is committed to continuous learning and conducts research to advance understanding and provide the most effective services possible. Monarch House is supported by Venn Growth Partners and BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada.

For more information about the new Burlington clinic and the services offered, interested families are invited to contact ‍905-849-7993 or visit www.monarchhouse.ca

Media Contact

Chelsea Ganam, Monarch House Ltd, 1 604-205-9204, [email protected], www.monarchhouse.ca

SOURCE Monarch House Ltd