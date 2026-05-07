Monarch Metal Inc. Introduces MCPS Ceiling Panel System for Fast, Secure, and Removable Interior Ceiling Installations

The MCPS Ceiling Panel System reflects our focus on simplifying installation without compromising performance. By bringing our clip and rail expertise to ceilings, we provide a reliable, flexible solution that saves labor and installs right the first time. Post this

Unlike traditional ceiling mounting methods that can be time-consuming and difficult to adjust, the MCPS system is engineered to reduce installation complexity while maintaining a clean, concealed appearance. Its modular design allows panels to be installed in sequence and removed when needed, making it ideal for projects requiring access to plenum spaces, maintenance, or future panel replacement.

The system features precision aluminum components designed for durability and long-term performance. With a 7/8" projection and 3/16" lift-off, MCPS provides a low-profile yet functional mounting solution that balances accessibility with a tight, finished aesthetic.

Key Features and Benefits

Interlocking aluminum rail system for secure and consistent panel alignment

Removable panel design for easy access and maintenance

Concealed mounting solution with no visible fasteners

Compatible with multiple panel types, including wood, laminate, and composite materials

Engineered projection and lift-off for optimal ceiling integration

Available in multiple rail lengths to support a range of project scales

"The MCPS Ceiling Panel System represents Monarch's continued focus on simplifying panel installation while maintaining the performance and quality our customers expect," said Brandon Bingham, CEO of Monarch Metal Inc. "By bringing our proven clip and rail expertise to ceiling applications, we're providing architects and contractors with a reliable, flexible solution for modern interior spaces. In addition to design, we also focus on the actual installation ensuring labor savings and easy to install products that go up right the first time"

The MCPS system is part of Monarch Metal's expanding portfolio of interior mounting solutions, designed to improve installation efficiency, reduce labor costs, and deliver clean, professional results across architectural panel applications.

For more information about the MCPS Ceiling Panel System, visit the product page: https://www.monarchmetal.com/interior-ceiling-panel-systems/interior-ceiling-panel-system-aluminum-rails-7-8-inch-projection-3-16-inch-lift-off-mcps/

About Monarch Metal Inc.

For over 30 years, Monarch Metal Inc. has been a trusted manufacturer of high-quality architectural metal products, custom aluminum extrusions, and panel hanging systems, specializing in aluminum Z Clips, panel mounting systems, and interior wall and ceiling panel solutions. The company is known for precision-engineered components that support efficient installation, long-term durability, and clean, concealed finishes across commercial and architectural applications. Through continuous product innovation and a commitment to quality, Monarch Metal Inc. remains a leading resource for architects, designers, and contractors seeking reliable panel mounting and metal fabrication solutions.

Contact:

Monarch Metal Inc.

Phone: (631) 750-3000

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.monarchmetal.com

Media Contact

Brian Oakes, Monarch Metal Inc., 1 6317503000, [email protected], https://www.monarchmetal.com/

SOURCE Monarch Metal Inc.