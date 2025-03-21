Monarch Metal Inc. Introduces Patent-Pending MSNAP: Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System

"The MSNAP Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System showcases Monarch Metal's commitment to innovation. With its patent-pending interlocking design and flexible configurations, we're making panel installations easier, safer, and more efficient than ever." Post this

Unlike traditional hanging solutions, the MSNAP Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System eliminates the need for heavy lifting, making installation safer and more efficient. The system is engineered to support a variety of panel materials, including High-Pressure Laminates (HPL), wood, Medium-Density Fiberboard (MDF), and plywood, while allowing for easy panel removal and replacement as needed.

Key Features of the MSNAP Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System:

Patent-Pending Interlocking System: A fast and secure snap-fit design that simplifies panel installation.

Zero-Lift Installation: Eliminates the need for lifting panels into place, improving safety and efficiency.

Two Strength Options:

Heavy-Duty: Uses panel rails for maximum support and durability.

Light-Duty: Uses panel clips for a more flexible and lightweight solution.

Available Lengths: MSNAP is currently offered in 6-foot and 12-foot lengths to accommodate various project needs.

Versatile Panel Compatibility: Works with panel thicknesses ranging from 3/8" to 3/4" across multiple materials.

Modular and Replaceable: Panels can be easily removed and reinstalled, making it ideal for applications requiring flexibility and future modifications.

Comprised solely of the wall rail and either panel rails or panel clips, the MSNAP Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System offers a simple yet highly effective solution for architects, designers, and contractors looking to reduce installation time and labor costs while maintaining a clean, professional finish.

"The MSNAP Zero-Lift, Snap-Fit Panel System reflects Monarch Metal's commitment to innovation and problem-solving in architectural installations," said Brandon Bingham, CEO of Monarch Metal Inc. "With its patent-pending interlocking design and multiple configuration options, we're making panel installations easier, safer, and more efficient than ever before. The system allows millworkers a worry free and cost-effective solution giving them the freedom to focus on their panels without spending time on a system that limits them. We believe that architects and designers will welcome the beautiful and refined aesthetic as well as the budget mindfulness that keeps their wall and panel features in the specification."

