Monarch Montessori School of Little Falls Unveils Innovative Montessori Playground Designed to Inspire Learning Through Nature and Movement

Monarch Montessori School, located in Little Falls, NJ, announces the completion of its newly redesigned outdoor playground rooted in Montessori learning. The innovative space supports hands-on exploration, purposeful movement, and outdoor education for children from infancy through elementary age.

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Montessori School, a leading Montessori school and daycare serving children from infancy through 4th grade, is proud to announce the completion of its newly redesigned, innovative outdoor playground. Thoughtfully created to support the Montessori philosophy, the new space blends learning, creativity, and movement in a natural outdoor environment.

The new playground features a fully equipped outdoor classroom, allowing students to extend their learning beyond the walls of the school and into nature. Designed for hands-on exploration, the outdoor classroom encourages curiosity, collaboration, and independence—core principles of Montessori education.

Additional highlights include a welcoming picnic area for outdoor meals and social connection, as well as a dedicated music area where children can explore rhythm and sound in an open-air setting. Climbing and balance structures provide opportunities for children to build strength, coordination, and confidence through purposeful movement and play.

Recognizing the unique developmental needs of the youngest learners, the playground also includes a specialized, secure area designed specifically for infants and toddlers. This space offers age-appropriate equipment and sensory experiences that promote safe exploration and early motor development.

The entire playground is finished with new poured rubber flooring, enhancing safety, accessibility, and durability while maintaining a clean, modern aesthetic. A newly added garden bed area further enriches the outdoor environment, giving children hands-on opportunities to learn about plants, sustainability, and caring for living things.

"Our new playground is an extension of our classroom and our philosophy," said Kenneth Trabona, Owner. "Every element was intentionally designed to support independence, movement, creativity, and a deep connection to the natural world."

The playground reflects Monarch Montessori School's ongoing commitment to providing enriching, child-centered learning environments that nurture the whole child—physically, socially, emotionally, and academically.

For more information about Monarch Montessori School or to schedule a tour, please visit www.monarch-montessori.com or contact 973-928-3605. We are located at 2 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Little Falls Township, NJ 07424, and welcome the opportunity to connect with you.

Media Contact

Liz Quigley, Monarch Montessori School, 1 973-928-3605, [email protected], https://www.monarch-montessori.com

SOURCE Monarch Montessori School