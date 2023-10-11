Monarch Wealth Strategies Expands Its Specializations to Serve Divorcing Clients

Wealth Advisor Irene Timmons Earns Certified Divorce Financial Analyst® Designation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Irene Timmons, Wealth Advisor at Monarch Wealth Strategies, recently earned the distinguished designation of Certified Divorce Financial Analyst®. Further expanding upon other specialties in areas such as tax planning and asset management, this achievement represents the firm's dedication to guiding clients through every situation with more financial clarity.

The designation, which entails upholding stringent professional and ethical standards, is awarded by the Institute for Divorce Financial Analysts®, the premier national organization dedicated to the certification, education, and promotion of financial professionals in pre-divorce financial planning.

"Clients often face the divorce process with confusion and heightened emotions," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's president and co-founder. "This specialized training helps us educate and empower clients so they can enter this new chapter with more confidence."

Timmons, a licensed investment advisor, joined Monarch in 2018 with over 20 years of experience in financial planning. As a CDFA® practitioner, she advises clients through the separation and distribution of assets, tax implications, spousal and child support, and other financial areas in the divorce arena.

"I have a heart to serve," said Timmons. "It's fulfilling to reduce fear and uncertainty for clients going through a divorce and provide them with the tools and knowledge they need to make informed financial decisions that will positively impact their future."

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding the legacies of its clients. The registered investment advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara, serving clientele worldwide.

