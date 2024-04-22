Monarch Wealth Strategies Merges With Los Angeles-Based Firm PDV Financial Management

Partnership expands full-spectrum financial planning services and expertise to benefit clients in the greater Los Angeles area.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies, a leading financial advisory firm, has partnered with Los Angeles-based firm PDV Financial. Effective March 1st, 2024, the merger marks a significant milestone in Monarch's growth efforts and commitment to delivering exceptional value and tailored solutions to its clientele.

Extending its footprint beyond Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, Monarch's full-spectrum suite of financial planning services and tailored solutions will be introduced to Los Angeles-based clients. Previously limited to portfolio management services, PDV clients will now benefit from diverse expertise, including tax planning, asset management, and divorce planning.

"Our values at Monarch have always been centered around empowering our clients with the tools they need to succeed financially. Our merger with PDV Financial underscores our dedication to this vision," said Aaron Clark, Monarch president and co-founder. "We're excited to welcome PDV clients into the Monarch family and broaden our reach to the vibrant community of Los Angeles."

"Our clients have always been at the heart of everything we do," said Che Lee, co-founder and president of PDV Financial. "By aligning with Monarch, we're not only expanding our offerings but also enhancing the level of personalized care and attention our clients deserve. We're thrilled to introduce our clients to Monarch's innovative solutions and expert team to help them elevate their financial well-being."

The firms will operate under the Monarch Wealth Strategies name and under Clark's leadership. During the transition, Lee will remain a trusted wealth advisor.

Since its founding in 2008, Monarch Wealth Strategies has been dedicated to designing, shepherding, and safeguarding the legacies of its clients. The registered investment advisor provides a boutique-style experience, employing a complete financial planning methodology and championing an open architecture investing approach. Monarch is based in Santa Barbara, serving clientele worldwide.

