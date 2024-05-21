Monarch Wealth Strategies Promotes Nicole Allen to Chief Compliance Officer

Allen to serve dual roles, upholding ethical standards and guiding client success

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. , May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monarch Wealth Strategies has appointed Wealth Advisor Nicole Allen as Chief Compliance Officer. Allen's promotion aligns with Monarch's efforts to scale operations and reinforces its commitment to maintaining unwavering standards in wealth management.

"Nicole's depth of knowledge, experience, and problem-solving skills have been instrumental in elevating and upholding our fiduciary responsibility toward our clients," said Aaron Clark, Monarch's President and Co-Founder, and former CCO. "She has long been the go-to compliance expert at the firm, and this well-deserved promotion makes it official."

In her new dual role, Allen will oversee the firm's compliance activities, ensuring the ethical practices of both the firm and its clients while maintaining her responsibilities as a Wealth Advisor.

"Compliance is often misunderstood, but at Monarch, it's always been an opportunity for us to embody our values and truly showcase our integrity-first philosophy," said Allen. "Compliance is ever-evolving, and I'm committed to continuously honing my knowledge and explaining the 'why' behind our decisions, ensuring we always act in the best interests of our clients and team."

Monarch has seen consistent growth over the past year, marked by expansions in its team and a recent merger with PDV Financial, extending its reach to the greater Los Angeles area.

